Guerin-teed it was quite a week: I'd rather ask OSU defensive coordinator Derek Mason about Earth, Wind & Fire than Gundy, Oliver & Lacy this spring

An Owasso reader emailed some observations last Tuesday before closing with: “Love your Monday column and the salute to Jimmy V by using his credo.”
Love that you love it, sir. Enjoy the warm-up in Owasso this week.
As for last week ... On with Jimmy V’s credo ...
This made me laugh (and salute)
I watched Derek Mason’s first interview as Oklahoma State defensive coordinator last Thursday, a sit-down with Jessica Morrey for the OSU streaming network OSU Max. I expected to learn a little about Mike Gundy’s staff addition.
I got more than I bargained for. Which was freaking awesome.
Morrey: “Do you have any hobbies outside of football?”
Mason: “I was a DJ in college. I’ll have my turntables coming here to Stillwater pretty soon.”
Yes!
Mason: “My wife, when we got married and had children, I sold those things because we needed other items. But about six or seven years ago my wife, for a Valentine’s Day present, got me turntables. I broke my records back out. I spin records all the time.”
Yeeesss!!!
Morrey: “What are your go-to records that you play?”
Mason: “Sam Cooke. If I’m gonna go back, I’m gonna go way back... I can go from Sam Cooke to Dr. Dre to Eminem to Earth, Wind & Fire, Teddy Pendergrass, Beastie Boys ...”
YEEEEESSSSS!!!!!
Mason: “If we’re talking the gamut of music, I can do it. I’ve got Phil Collins in the collection. We can go up and down the list. We’ve got a little bit of Def Leppard. Hey now, I’ve been at this a long time.”
Look, I know you’re going to want to read about Mason’s defensive philosophy this spring, how he differs from Jim Knowles and what his plans are for Collin Oliver, Jason Taylor and Tyler Lacy. All that football jazz.
But I’m sorry ... The first time I introduce myself to Derek Mason we’re spending whatever time he has breaking down “The Chronic,” “Paul’s Boutique” and “Pyromania.”
This made me laugh
Oklahoma basketball coach Porter Moser began his media Zoom last Friday small-talking with Tulsa World OU ace Eric Bailey about the winter weather.
The Chicagoan in Moser wasn’t struggling with the icy cold. He was struggling with Oklahomans’ management of the icy cold.
“Their solution for snow removal is the sun,” Moser cracked.
Ain’t that the truth.
It took 15 painstaking minutes for me to shuffle/skate 30 feet from my car across an ice rink parking lot to the front door of an Oklahoma City hotel last Friday night.
This made me think
You know that song “Save a Horse (Ride a Cowboy)” by Big & Rich? Check this out ...
Marvin Johnson rescued Bedlam for the Sooners Saturday with his steal and layup in the closing seconds of overtime. Afterward, Marvin’s brother, Braxton, told me a little about the transfer guard from Eastern Illinois by way of Coffeyville (Kansas) Community College, Edmond North and Ardmore.
“Marvin rides horses,” Braxton said. “He loves horses as much as this game. Sometimes I’ve gotta pull him off the horse. For real, that dude is crazy about his horses.
How about that.
Let’s title OU’s 66-62 overtime victory over Oklahoma State “Ride a Horse (Beat the Cowboys).”
Another laugh
Jocelyn Alo’s NCAA softball record-tying 95th home run at Houston last week ended with the ball disappearing into a storm drain and the Sooners’ pursuit of the souvenir futile.
“Either someone has it,” OU manager Patty Gasso said last Tuesday on a media Zoom, “or the Ninja Turtles have it down there in the underground.”
A hall of fame reference by a Hall of Fame coach.
This made me cry
While there is no denying sports are trivial compared to real world crisis, athletes can still call attention to and prompt consideration of that crisis while playing their games.
If that attention or consideration can help, by any measure, thwart evil and end suffering, sports serve a real world purpose.
Oleksander Zinchenko and Vitaliy Mykolenko embraced on the field before the Everton-Manchester City Premier League soccer match Saturday. Zinchenko plays for Man City, Mykolenko for Everton but they are not opponents.
They are Ukrainians.
Man City players walked onto the field wearing T-shirts imprinted with the Ukrainian flag and the words “NO WAR.” Everton players walked out draped in Urkainian flags.
Cameras caught Zinchenko crying over the gesture. I cried, too, when I saw replays of this humanitarian display later Saturday.
More of this, please, and less of the barbarism trampling over the Russian border into Ukraine.