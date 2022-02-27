Guerin-teed it was quite a week: I'd rather ask OSU defensive coordinator Derek Mason about Earth, Wind & Fire than Gundy, Oliver & Lacy this spring

Yeeesss!!!

Morrey: “What are your go-to records that you play?”

Mason: “Sam Cooke. If I’m gonna go back, I’m gonna go way back... I can go from Sam Cooke to Dr. Dre to Eminem to Earth, Wind & Fire, Teddy Pendergrass, Beastie Boys ...”

Mason: “If we’re talking the gamut of music, I can do it. I’ve got Phil Collins in the collection. We can go up and down the list. We’ve got a little bit of Def Leppard. Hey now, I’ve been at this a long time.”

Look, I know you’re going to want to read about Mason’s defensive philosophy this spring, how he differs from Jim Knowles and what his plans are for Collin Oliver, Jason Taylor and Tyler Lacy. All that football jazz.

But I’m sorry ... The first time I introduce myself to Derek Mason we’re spending whatever time he has breaking down “The Chronic,” “Paul’s Boutique” and “Pyromania.”

Oklahoma basketball coach Porter Moser began his media Zoom last Friday small-talking with Tulsa World OU ace Eric Bailey about the winter weather.