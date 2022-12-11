Guerin-teed it was quite a week: How about TCU in the Spencer Sanders transfer derby?

The laughing, thinking and crying runs deep during the holiday season. Here’s how that went for me last week ...

This made me laugh

Kevin Wilson was just getting into his opening remarks as new Tulsa football coach last Tuesday when he peeled back to his time as an Oklahoma assistant from 2002-10.

“We spent a lot of summers at Grand Lake, spent some time at your restaurants in town, Utica Square over there with some dear friends,” he said. “I know those showers at Southern Hills are some of the best that ever were, in the men’s locker room. So I know a lot about your great, great city.”

Southern Hills’ shower heads have been a source of wonder on the OU football staff since Bob Stoops had the job. Stoops got one for his Norman home for a 50th birthday gift in 2010.

“Not a tie, not some socks,” he said. “It was the best present I ever had.”

Note to self: Boy did you blow it when you didn’t sneak in a Southern Hills shower during your PGA Championship coverage last May.

This made me think

Last Thursday’s email from bookies.com breaking down Spencer Sanders’ transfer. The favorites to land Oklahoma State’s ex-quarterback:

Florida with a 22.2% probability

Notre Dame at 20%

Wisconsin at 18.2%

Arizona State at 13.3%

Florida is a very interesting prospect. The Gators need a new dual threat quarterback now that Anthony Richardson has declared for the NFL Draft.

Sanders is more seasoned than Richardson, having started four years at OSU versus Richardson’s one-year starting run at Florida. He isn’t any more polished, however, which should clue us into why he feels the need to enhance his own NFL prospects someplace besides Stillwater.

Both quarterbacks threw 17 touchdown passes and 9 interceptions the past season. Sanders’ completion percentage was a few points higher, but his quarterback rating was a few points lower.

Sanders’ and Richardson’s passing yardage figures were very close (2,642 vs. 2,549), but Richardson was the more effective runner at 654 yards versus Sanders’ 391. Could be that Richardson had better blocking from a stronger offensive line.

Florida allowed 12 sacks the past season. OSU allowed 26. Florida averaged 5.8 yards per rush. OSU averaged 3.5.

It’s probably worth pointing out that Gators offensive coordinator Rob Sale is a longtime offensive line coach.

Yeah, I can see why Florida would be an attractive option here.

Wisconsin should be a lot more attractive for any transferring quarterback now that new Badgers coach Luke Fickell has hired Phil Longo off North Carolina’s staff. Longo coordinated the Tar Heels offense with Sam Howell and Drake Maye the past four seasons.

Arizona State is worth consideration. New Sun Devils coach Kenny Dillingham came from Oregon, where he coordinated an offense quarterbacked by Bo Nix. Nix played well enough over stretches of 2022 to pop up on Heisman Trophy watch lists.

Here’s my wildest of cards regarding the Sanders derby: TCU.

Maybe Max Duggan turns pro after the College Football Playoff.

Maybe Sanders believes Sonny Dykes and Horned Frogs offensive coordinator/Broyles Award winner Garrett Riley can do for him what they did for Duggan.

Maybe Sanders likes the idea of playing his final year of college football a half-hour drive from his hometown of Denton, Texas.

What a story that would be.

And this made me think

Last Tuesday’s email from bookies.com breaking down quarterback Hudson Card’s transfer from Texas.

TCU came in with a 25% probability. OSU showed up at 6.3%.

I’d take Sanders over Card if I needed my QB to make plays. While Card has the potential to make them, Sanders has made them.

I’d take Card over Sanders if I had enough playmakers at running back and receiver to have my QB be more of a facilitator. With Card facilitating Texas’ Bijan Robinson/Xavier Worthy-charged offense the past season instead of Quinn Ewers overshadowing it, the Longhorns would have played for a Big 12 Conference championship.

This made me thirsty

Last Monday’s email from something called Wisevoter alerting me of Oklahoma’s top five holiday snack treats. In order: cheesecake, sugar cookie, cinnamon roll, eggnog and hot chocolate.

My reaction in order: you’ve got to be kidding, that’s fine, why not the other 364 days of the year, bingo and why not the other 87 days of winter.

Eggnog with a splash of holiday cheer while watching “Christmas Vacation” is about as good as it gets in December.

This made me cry

The news of Grant Wahl’s sudden passing while covering the Argentina-Netherlands World Cup quarterfinal last Friday.

I was at a holiday gathering later that night when I heard. I could barely think anymore, let alone carry on a conversation.

Soccer and sportswriting are very important to me. Nobody tied those passions together like Grant.

You don’t have to care about either to recognize a good soul. What I have learned reading the tributes that have poured online since Friday was Grant was a wonderful soul.

I never met him but I read him so long I felt I knew him. Now that I have read about him, I wish I could have met him.

Just long enough to say thank you.