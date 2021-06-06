Guerin-teed it was quite a week: Hiring Kenny Gajewski to coach OSU softball among Mike Holder's wisest decisions

Gajewski shook off the delay and the late start. He called the Saturday-into-Sunday experience “a joy.” He said: “We’re thankful to have the opportunity to play this game.”

He had already been asked about losing the 2021 team. His answer was raw.

“Hurts...” he sniffed. “I don’t know how much I want to think about that yet.”

Gajewski lets you know what he thinks and how he feels. He seems to share a very real, very deep connection with his kids. He fosters an enviable culture.

In that way he reminds me a lot of another OSU coach — Mike Boynton. It doesn’t surprise me that both are enjoying success.

I wonder when we look back on Mike Holder’s run as OSU athletic director in however many years who we identify as Holder’s signature coaching hire.

Doesn’t appear he is going to hire a football or wrestling coach, unless Mike Gundy or John Smith have sudden mid-life crises between now and July 1 when Chad Weiberg takes over as AD.

Josh Holliday? Could be. Cowboy baseball is a very big deal. It just got bigger with that jewel of a stadium. Holder hired Holliday and got Cecil O’Brate to fund the jewel.