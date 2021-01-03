Guerin-teed it was quite a week: Good luck in the NFL, Tylan Wallace, and thank you

The late great Jim Valvano urged us to laugh, think and cry every day. Makes a solid New Year’s resolution, doesn’t it?
Or how about this – laugh, think and cry every week. I’ve made the attempt for a while now.
Here’s how that went for me last week...
This made me laugh
On stage after their Cotton Bowl conquest of Florida last Wednesday night, the Oklahoma Sooners broke into an impromptu version of Malcolm Kelly’s freestyle rap ode to OU football from the 2006 Big 12 Championship. A sample:
Let me sit sideways in the big Benz
OU boys, they my brothers, they my friends
Holla at coach Sumlin, holla at the Stoops
Let me sit sideways in a two-door coupe!
“That was the best,” Lincoln Riley said during his postgame media Zoom. “The old Malcolm Kelly.”
“It’s like a brotherhood thing,” defensive end Isaiah Thomas said. “It’s like our team’s national anthem, I guess you could say.”
And this made me laugh
New Year’s Day, OU football operations director Clarke Stroud tweeted a video of Thomas lip-syncing Hall & Oates’ “You Make My Dreams (Come True).”
That was beautiful, but so was this tweeted response from Creed Humphrey, OU’s All-American center who just turned pro: “Isaiah hitting that high note like he’s Daryl Hall himself.”
I don’t know what’s more impressive – Thomas and Humphrey, who are about 21 or 22 years old, so versed in a 40-year-old song, or that Humphrey nailed the spelling of Hall’s first name.
This made me cry
How old is “You Make My Dreams (Come True)” again?
Seriously?
And this made me cry
Tylan Wallace’s New Year’s Day social media message: “I can’t wait and am excited to represent Oklahoma State in the NFL next season.”
Wallace did us all a favor putting off pro football another year and treating us to a senior season at OSU.
There aren’t many sheer joys to watching such a rough sport. Wallace’s combination of precise route-running and balletic pass-catching? That’s joyful.
I’ll miss that so much next fall. I’ll miss the young man behind the facemask.
My file contains quotes from Wallace on everything from exceptional games to tough losses to teammates’ tribulations to issues related to the pandemic, player opt-outs and voting.
Two years ago after OSU lost a 35-31 game at Baylor when a fourth-down play went awry, Wallace answered every one of my questions, patiently, on a slow walk out of the stadium toward the team bus. That took both guts and preternatural maturity.
I am certain those traits will come in handy as Wallace moves forward.
I wish him very well as he does so.
This made me think
I lean toward the Cowboys’ offense being fine next fall even as Wallace, Chuba Hubbard and Dillon Stoner depart. That’s because of how well quarterback Spencer Sanders played in OSU’s Cheez-It Bowl victory over Miami last Tuesday, and because of what Sanders said in postgame when someone asked about Wallace catching flak for sitting out the second half.
“He’s done plenty for us,” Sanders responded. “I really wish I would hear somebody try and (criticize) him because they have got to deal with me. That’s unacceptable. If anybody wants to call him a quitter, you just don’t know football.
“I told him, ‘Bubba, I wish you the best.’ I have nothing but great wishes. He did what he had to do, and that shouldn’t even be a question.”
Mike Gundy and offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn both clarified that the plan going into the bowl was to protect Wallace by playing him in the first half only, but that’s really beside the point. Had it been the player’s decision, it would have been 100 percent justifiable.
Wallace gave OSU everything he had up to and including his final game last week. To dump on him about anything, let alone a smart decision about a potential million-dollar future, is reprehensible.
Thank you, Mr. Sanders, for pointing that out in a moment of inspired leadership.
And this made me think
I am less than optimistic about Steve Sarkisian’s chances to succeed as Texas’ new football coach, but what do I know?
I figured Charlie Strong would do well in relief of Mack Brown. I thought Tom Herman would go toe to toe with Riley after replacing Strong.
Heck, I thought Shaka Smart would kill it immediately after succeeding Rick Barnes on Texas’ basketball bench.
Sarkisian? Meh.
...
Now watch the guy make them forget Darrell Royal down there.