Guerin-teed it was quite a week: Good luck in the NFL, Tylan Wallace, and thank you

There aren’t many sheer joys to watching such a rough sport. Wallace’s combination of precise route-running and balletic pass-catching? That’s joyful.

I’ll miss that so much next fall. I’ll miss the young man behind the facemask.

My file contains quotes from Wallace on everything from exceptional games to tough losses to teammates’ tribulations to issues related to the pandemic, player opt-outs and voting.

Two years ago after OSU lost a 35-31 game at Baylor when a fourth-down play went awry, Wallace answered every one of my questions, patiently, on a slow walk out of the stadium toward the team bus. That took both guts and preternatural maturity.

I am certain those traits will come in handy as Wallace moves forward.

I wish him very well as he does so.

This made me think

I lean toward the Cowboys’ offense being fine next fall even as Wallace, Chuba Hubbard and Dillon Stoner depart. That’s because of how well quarterback Spencer Sanders played in OSU’s Cheez-It Bowl victory over Miami last Tuesday, and because of what Sanders said in postgame when someone asked about Wallace catching flak for sitting out the second half.