Guerin-teed it was quite a week: Good luck, Brendon Evers, and be well

One morning last August, Brendon Evers talked to me about Oklahoma State’s defensive coordinator transition from Jim Knowles to Derek Mason, and how Mason made sure to check on his health last offseason.

“I went through two shoulder surgeries in a month,” Evers said.

Wait ... You went through TWO surgeries?

“Yup,” Evers said as he smiled and slowly nodded his head.

I thought of that exchange last Thursday when Evers announced he was retiring from OSU football to get a jump on NFL Draft preparations.

That’s exactly what this was. A retirement. A graceful exit from one chapter of Evers’ life to the next.

Here is a 24-year-old defensive tackle who just gave 5½ seasons to his program playing one of football’s least glamorous, most taxing positions. Evers could have put his body through the season opener against Central Michigan, called it an OSU career right then and been 100 percent justified in doing so.

To believe otherwise is heartless. It is to ignore the two surgeries, and what our Dean Ruhl wrote about them earlier this month: “He had a torn labrum and broken capsule in his left shoulder. He also underwent a Latarjet operation, which involves a bone graft to stabilize a shoulder after traumatic dislocations.”

Trauma is a reality for any big-time college football player. So it has been for Evers, and not just physically.

In September of 2020, early in OSU’s COVID-19 season, Evers revisited another grueling rehabilitation from a shoulder injury during a Zoom session with reporters.

“I definitely went up and down with my mental state,” he said. “It’s something we don’t really talk about in this game a lot. But when injuries hit you’ve just got to get through it.

“There were times that I contemplated leaving school. There were times that I contemplated just being done with football in general. But luckily I had a great support staff and a lot of great teammates that saw me through. I’m forever grateful for that. But yeah. If it wasn’t for the great support staff I don’t know I’d be where I am today.”

Evers mentioned the support of then-OSU teammate Amen Ogbongbemiga specifically. He certainly had the support of his family back home in Bixby, as Ryan Novozinsky’s O’Colly piece from that time detailed.

“Our message to him was, ‘Brendon, whatever you want to do, we’re with you,’” Judy Evers, Brendon’s mom, told Novozinksy. “‘I don’t care if you’re a ditch digger or if you’re a president of a multimillion dollar company. You’re our son and we love you.’”

If OSU fans saw Evers as a steady contributor to the defense’s rise to power the past several seasons, there was so much more happening behind the scenes. There always is with college athletes if we take the time to read and hear their stories.

Evers’ story involves some physical anguish but also inspiring determination and character. His OSU bio indicates he has volunteered with Special Olympics and other service organizations. Jacob Unruh’s NewsOK.com profile last month focused on Evers’ efforts with adopted children, Brendon having been adopted by Judy and James Evers.

Knowing what I do about Evers and now aware of his pivot from college football, I hope we get one more chat. I don’t believe we’ve had more than two since he has been at OSU. Like I said, he hasn’t exactly lived the glamorous life down there at the snap of the ball with all the strain, grime and gosh knows what else.

He has lived a valuable life, though, his past 5½ years as a Cowboy.

In case we don’t have that chat, this is me telling him that. This is me shaking Evers’ hand and wishing him well.

That oughta do it for thoughts and tears from last week.

As for laughs ...

Brent Venables is no Scott Satterfield

An email from BetOnline.ag last Wednesday included odds for the next college football coach fired. Listed No. 10 at 22:1, same as Louisville’s Scott Satterfield, was Oklahoma’s Brent Venables.

Let's get something straight with oddsmakers, fans or anybody else curious about Venables' short-term future: It is certainly more secure than the fourth-year coach at Louisville with records of 22-22 overall and 14-17 in the ACC.

Venables doesn’t have to worry about being “next coach fired” if he loses his next four games to finish this season 4-8. He is OU's first-year coach, which means he is still figuring out this great big, bad world he has entered. He is nowhere near as entrenched as the fourth-year guy still stuck in neutral, seemingly.

First-year coaches, even those underachieving at a program the stature of OU, are allowed time to live a little and learn a lot.

Barring unforeseen personal crisis or controversy, Venables can rest assured he’ll be given more than one year to learn and make good on any mistakes from his rookie season.

And the Press Conference Awareness Award goes to ...

Tulsa coach Philip Montgomery on quarterback Davis Brin’s rehab process at Montgomery’s press conference last Tuesday: “It’s strengthening, it’s stretching, whether you’re getting on the laser machine or you’re getting dry needled or ...”

Tulsa World TU writer John Tranchina a few moments later: “Did you say laser machine?”

Montgomery: “I mean, I won’t go into the details ... but it’s an actual laser machine that basically heats up your area that is being affected.”

Tranchina, zero beats missed: “Wow. I need that kind of health care.”

Waka Flocka Flame-out

The last line in OSU’s press release last Wednesday on the basketball programs' Oct. 21 Homecoming & Hoops show featuring rap artist Waka Flocka Flame: “There will be a 15-minute break between the event and the Waka Flocka Flame performance to allow younger families to exit prior to the concert.”

C’mon now. Any rap star who loves Fozzie Bear enough to wear him around his neck must have something to offer the children.