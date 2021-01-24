Guerin-teed it was quite a week: Did you catch Najee Harris leaping over Bernie Sanders?

And this made me think

Friday’s bulletin that the NBC Sports Network will shut down at the end of this year, which will reportedly prompt NHL, NASCAR and English Premier League content currently on the NBC outlet to move to USA Network.

Maybe that does occur, but I wouldn’t be surprised if even more of that content shifted to the NBC streaming service Peacock.

Remember in 2019 when a bunch of Big 12 Conference ESPN content started showing up on the streaming service ESPN+? And cable subscribers were upset at having to adjust to a new, unfamiliar world of sports viewing?

Friday’s news was another reminder that if you haven’t made your peace with that new world, now is a good time to start.

This made me cry

I never met or interviewed Henry Aaron. I don’t remember watching him break the home run record. My favorite ballplayer at that time was Lou Brock.

I have read about Aaron’s impact on baseball, though, and the racial tone of that impact. I read a little more Friday as we all mourned Aaron’s passing, including a piece by Henry Grabar posted on Slate.com.