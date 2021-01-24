Guerin-teed it was quite a week: Did you catch Najee Harris leaping over Bernie Sanders?

Some moments from the past seven days...
This made me laugh
Last week’s feel-great story was Mike Boynton surprising Oklahoma State walk-on Dee Mitchell during Mitchell’s Walmart shift, and awarding him a scholarship on the three-year anniversary of his tryout for the Cowboys.
Read Frank Bonner’s Tulsa World story if you haven’t already. Watch the NBC “TODAY” show segment that featured Boynton’s gesture. Just an amazingly human moment.
And so was this from Mitchell’s Zoom session with media last Tuesday...
Marshall Scott of Pistols Firing asked Mitchell for his favorite/least favorite tasks at ol’ Wally World.
“The worst thing I probably have to do is take out old organics,” Mitchell said, “old fruit and vegetables.”
Oh man. I can imagine.
“The best thing I do at work is help out customers,” Mitchell continued. “I enjoy talking to customers, helping them find things.”
Pure.
And this made me laugh
The cameras caught Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders hunched down in a folding chair at last Wednesday’s presidential inauguration, wearing a parka and mittens the size of catcher’s mitts, socially distanced, legs crossed and losing a battle to stay warm. It was an image destined for internet history.
Photoshop wizards put Sanders in everything from George Washington’s boat to the Millennium Falcon cockpit the rest of the week, giving us one laugh after another.
My favorite meme was the one with Alabama running back Najee Harris leaping the cold, miserable-looking senator instead of Notre Dame cornerback Nick McCloud in the recent Rose Bowl.
You think Sanders ever played football? I know he ran track in high school, but I wonder...
This made me think
Ron’s email: “Has anyone done a study on the effects of COVID in schools that did not play football in the fall? Were the athletes safer or were incidents of COVID higher or lower among the players, coaches and staff?”
It’s an excellent question, Ron. I haven’t seen any such study, but I will keep my eyes out.
I did talk to North Dakota State coach Matt Entz last week about the Bison starting preparations for their upcoming spring FCS season. They played one game in the fall and otherwise went through a season of workouts and some practices.
Entz said the Bison had two outbreaks.
“There was a moment as we were preparing for our game (Oct. 3) that we were short, due to either isolation or contact tracing, roughly 30 or 35 players,” he said. “Three or four weeks out from the game, shortly after the start of the academic year.
“And then the other date that set us back from a workout standpoint would have been about 10 days after Halloween. We had another minor outbreak that set some individuals back.”
And this made me think
Friday’s bulletin that the NBC Sports Network will shut down at the end of this year, which will reportedly prompt NHL, NASCAR and English Premier League content currently on the NBC outlet to move to USA Network.
Maybe that does occur, but I wouldn’t be surprised if even more of that content shifted to the NBC streaming service Peacock.
Remember in 2019 when a bunch of Big 12 Conference ESPN content started showing up on the streaming service ESPN+? And cable subscribers were upset at having to adjust to a new, unfamiliar world of sports viewing?
Friday’s news was another reminder that if you haven’t made your peace with that new world, now is a good time to start.
This made me cry
I never met or interviewed Henry Aaron. I don’t remember watching him break the home run record. My favorite ballplayer at that time was Lou Brock.
I have read about Aaron’s impact on baseball, though, and the racial tone of that impact. I read a little more Friday as we all mourned Aaron’s passing, including a piece by Henry Grabar posted on Slate.com.
Grabar frames his essay around Carla Koplin, Aaron’s assistant who poured through the hundreds of thousands of letters Aaron received during his pursuit of Babe Ruth’s record. It is both uplifting and disturbing, just like the most famous passage of Aaron’s unparalleled career.
Give it a look if you get a moment this week. It will help you appreciate a remarkable baseball player and man, and a piece of history that we are still trying to reconcile.