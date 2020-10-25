Guerin-teed it was quite a week: Cowboys' joyride continued against Iowa State

We’ll get to the thinking and crying from last week, but first...

This made me laugh

Safety Kolby Harvell-Peel was going about his Zoom session with media after Oklahoma State’s victory over Iowa State on Saturday evening, when a teammate popped into the background to interject something about Harvell-Peel’s diving interception of Brock Purdy.

“Better put that one on ESPN,” Chuba Hubbard said playfully, “or we’re gonna have some problems.”

A few minutes previously, coat-and-tied defensive coordinator Jim Knowles followed bare-chested safety Tre Sterling during the Zoom conference and deadpanned: “I decided not to go shirtless like Tre but I am excited about the victory.”

It’s a lot of fun winning the biggest game on the Big 12 Conference schedule to this point, a lot of fun being 3-0 in that conference and 4-0 overall, and a lot of fun knowing you are playing the best defense in your conference, which gives you the best shot to win your conference.

This made me think