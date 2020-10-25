Guerin-teed it was quite a week: Cowboys' joyride continued against Iowa State

We’ll get to the thinking and crying from last week, but first...
This made me laugh
Safety Kolby Harvell-Peel was going about his Zoom session with media after Oklahoma State’s victory over Iowa State on Saturday evening, when a teammate popped into the background to interject something about Harvell-Peel’s diving interception of Brock Purdy.
“Better put that one on ESPN,” Chuba Hubbard said playfully, “or we’re gonna have some problems.”
A few minutes previously, coat-and-tied defensive coordinator Jim Knowles followed bare-chested safety Tre Sterling during the Zoom conference and deadpanned: “I decided not to go shirtless like Tre but I am excited about the victory.”
It’s a lot of fun winning the biggest game on the Big 12 Conference schedule to this point, a lot of fun being 3-0 in that conference and 4-0 overall, and a lot of fun knowing you are playing the best defense in your conference, which gives you the best shot to win your conference.
This made me think
Harvell-Peel’s dazzling interception of Purdy’s deep ball in Saturday’s third quarter was a tribute to his physical gifts. He had the vision and concentration to track the 50-yard throw, the speed to cover 40 of those yards in overdrive when he saw Purdy load up to fire deep, and the coordination to leap backwards and swipe the pass in midair before tumbling hard back down on the turf.
“What a catch,” marveled FOX game analyst Spencer Tillman.
Sure was. There aren’t many college wide receivers, let alone defensive backs, who can pull that off.
Something else that can’t be overlooked -- Harvell-Peel’s ball skills.
When he committed to join Tanner McCalister in covering intended receiver Darren Wilson, Harvell-Peel never lost sight of what Purdy was doing and where the pass was headed. He could have focused on Wilson instead and forgotten the ball, an all-too-common DB mistake that leads to completed passes or pass interference penalties, but he didn’t.
And that’s a tribute to his instruction.
Harvell-Peel made OSU’s defensive play of the year to this point, but he got some help along the way from Cowboys safeties coach Dan Hammerschmidt.
Another chuckle
I popped onto the Tulsa Sports Animal with Mike Steely last Friday morning and advised listeners planning to watch that night’s TU-South Florida game to lock onto Zaven Collins.
Ten hours later the Hurricane’s linebacking terror was so dominant he could have beaten the Bulls playing 1-on-11.
Note to self: Collins’ bio indicates he enjoys hunting and fishing. When he turns pro after this season and you are allowed to do so, spring for bait the next time he casts on Hominy Municipal Lake.
Might be a nice “thank you.”
Another thought
Gregg Marshall, already under investigation as a result of reports of his abusive behavior toward players and staff at Wichita State as detailed by both Stadium and The Athletic, fell under more scrutiny last week when The Athletic reported similar incidents from Marshall’s pre-WSU tenure at Winthrop.
Nine years ago when Oklahoma needed a coach to replace Jeff Capel, Marshall popped up on Joe Castiglione’s radar. The OU basketball beat writers, aware of Marshall’s boorish reputation, decided we’d stage an intervention if “on Castiglione’s radar” ever became “in Castiglione’s office.”
Fortunately, Castiglione zeroed in on the behavioral antithesis instead. He hired Lon Kruger.
Given what I’ve read about Marshall the past couple weeks, that’s another “thank you” I need to make soon.
This made me cry
My aim when I started writing about the coronavius seven months ago: Reach 2021 before screwing up and referring to “contract” tracing in a column.
Thus my primal scream as I read Phil’s email last Monday: “I believe the correct word is ‘contact.’”
It is the correct word. I got it wrong in last Sunday’s column about COVID-19 and college basketball.
If you’re scoring at home, that’s now 9,468,381 reasons why the pandemic sucks.
