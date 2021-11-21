Guerin-teed it was quite a week: Confident Cowboys should follow Tay Martin's ass-whoopin' lead straight into Bedlam

When you’re good you tend to be confident. That OSU team was great. The Pokes’ 44-10 Bedlam mauling did not surprise me.

Gundy rates his current team a notch below his 2011 gold standard in terms of talent. He is right to do so. He is right to harp on his current team’s practice habits as a result of that talent discrepancy. Weeden isn’t throwing to Justin Blackmon on this team.

But the confidence among this bunch ...

I am around the Cowboys this time. They emanate belief.

I knew that before Tay Martin sized up Bedlam late Saturday night in Lubbock by saying: “I would expect to whoop their ass, honestly. I don't go into a game thinking otherwise.”

I don’t blame him a bit for sounding off. All he is doing is voicing the program’s mindset. Maybe it stokes the Sooners, but given the steely manner the Cowboys go about their business, how much does that really matter?

The Pokes are a field goal favorite Saturday night. They won’t win 44-10 because, again, they don’t have Weeden throwing to Blackmon.

But they should embrace their belief, their confidence in each other and in their hydraulic press of a defense, and proceed with no caution whatsoever.