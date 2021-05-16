Guerin-teed it was quite a week: Clemson in ACC a safer football bet than OU in Big 12

Football never sleeps. Take last week for instance...
This made me think
SportsBetting released online odds last Friday for the Power 5 college football conferences this upcoming season. It made me wonder, given Oklahoma’s six consecutive league championships: Are the Sooners in the Big 12 the safest bet in college football?
Apparently not.
Here are SportsBetting's Power 5 favorites in order from least probable to most:
Oregon in the Pac-12 at +225
Alabama in the SEC at -140
OU in the Big 12 at -150
Ohio State in the Big Ten at -165
Clemson in the ACC at -800
The Sooners, Crimson Tide and Buckeyes are all near the same fairly strong probability. Oregon is a flimsy bet in a less certain Pac-12. Clemson is pretty much locked in.
The Tigers have the same string of conferences titles as the Sooners. So do these oddsmakers see the ACC as that much weaker than the Big 12, or Clemson as that much stronger than OU?
Or is it silly for me to even get into this stuff, given the fact that A) It’s the middle of May and B) My understanding of the gambling industry is the same as yours of thermomolecular transitive property geopolitics?
Yeah. That’s what I figured.
And this made me think
The Big 12’s odds make for a preseason league ranking of sorts. It goes:
1 – OU
2 – Texas
3 – Iowa State
4 – Oklahoma State
5 – TCU
6 – West Virginia
7 – Kansas State
T8 – Baylor and Texas Tech
10 – Kansas
Yeah, I’ll take Iowa State over Texas. I think I’ll take OSU over Texas as well, but let me ponder that a few more weeks.
This made me laugh
OU quarterback Spencer Rattler is the oddsmakers’ Heisman Trophy favorite next season. I tend to agree with that, but then something happened last week that gave me pause.
I dreamed I was in the press box for the Sooners’ opener at Tulane and Marvin Mims returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown.
While wearing jean shorts.
I’m just gonna go on record right now: If you take it 100 yards in jorts, against anybody, you’ve got a Heisman coming.
Back to thinking
Word got out last week that the Jacksonville Jaguars were interested in signing Tim Tebow and everyone went berserk. What was Urban Meyer thinking? What was Colin Kaepernick thinking? What should Tebow be doing with his life instead?
It got to be waaaay too much immediately, and it whisked me back to something I discovered while covering the 2008 national championship between OU and Florida — there is a difference between Tebow the player/person and Tebow the cult.
I saw firsthand how accomplished a player Tebow was when his Gators conquered Sam Bradford’s Sooners that night in Miami. I saw enough interview sessions to see Tebow as a pretty genuine guy. No issues there.
The problem was there were a few in the Florida press corps who wore Tebow’s jersey to those sessions. They were more interested in deifying the then-21-year-old quarterback than asking him questions.
It was all really disturbing until I figured out I was wasting energy. Turns out you can pay attention to the player and the person while ignoring the circus around him.
Was it OK to follow the Tebow story last week? Was it fine to have conversations about Meyer and faulty loyalty and Kaepernick and faulty privilege and Tebow and faulty NFL quarterbacking? Of course.
But obsessing over this stuff throughout the whole week? Wasted energy.
Ignore the circus, at least until Tebow actually signs. Acknowledge it as helpful, hurtful or just another sports transaction. Acknowledge Meyer and/or Kaepernick if you wish.
Then move onward and upward from the cult.
Last thought
FOX College Football sent a tweet Saturday listing schools with NFL Defensive Rookies of the Year since 1967. That got me reviewing the list.
And that made me realize Ohio State has four of the last five DROYs — Chase Young, Marshon Lattimore and Nick and Joey Bosa.
Remember last week when I suggested you start every college football preseason top 25 with Alabama, Clemson and Ohio State in whatever order?
Yeah.