Guerin-teed it was quite a week: Bob Bowlsby outlasted "rats leaving Big 12's sinking ship" by a decade

I’ll reflect on the laughter and tears from last week in a bit.

But first ...

This made me think

The Big 12 Conference announced last Tuesday that Bob Bowlsby was stepping down as commissioner at some point this year. That had me feeling all sorts of things, including an appreciation for Bowlsby taking the job in the first place.

He was six years into a sweet gig as Stanford athletic director when the Big 12 called in the spring of 2012.

“I said, ‘This looks to me like rats leaving a sinking ship in the Big 12,’” Bowlsby told Sirius XM Big 12 Radio in 2020.

Well, yeah, The conference was all but dead less than a year previously, before Texas decided to stop fiddling with the Pac-12 and stuck around, which meant Oklahoma stuck around, which meant Oklahoma State and Texas Tech stuck around, which meant the Big 12 shook itself awake.

Interim commissioner Chuck Neinas arrived and steadied the league until it was time to find his permanent successor.

“I didn’t really aspire to be a commissioner,” Bowlsby said back on Sirius XM Big 12 Radio last week. “I was minding my own business living on campus, driving a golf cart back and forth to work. I expected to retire at Stanford.”

Instead, Bowlsby was wooed and wound up in the office of then-University of Texas president Bill Powers for an interview that spring of ’12.

“With three presidents,” Bowlsby said in the 2020 Big 12 Radio interview. “Over the next four hours they convinced me the private reality and the public perception (of the Big 12’s strength, or lack thereof) were not the same thing.”

Was David Boren one of the other presidents?

What do you think?

In a file dated January of 2016, I have Boren saying of Bowlsby: “He’s a very capable man. That’s the reason we went to Stanford and got him.”

“You could tell if an interview goes well,” Bowlsby said last week, “and I kind of expected to get an offer. I did in a few days.”

He took it and wound up staying 10 years. Some believe that Bowlsby’s longevity, his willingness to hang in through expansion derbies, realignment earthquakes and changing NCAA landscapes, not to mention and a pandemic, was his greatest feat.

I go back to when it all began.

You had to be out of your mind to take the Big 12 commissioner’s job in May of 2012. With dispositions like Boren’s, political machines like Texas’ and the shards of Nebraska, Texas A&M, Missouri and Colorado still all over the conference office’s floor? Are you kidding?

I don’t know if it was a leap of faith, leap of wealth, leap of ego or all of the above, but Bowlsby took it. Just gigantic.

Everyone in the Big 12 still owes him for that.

This made me laugh

Bowlsby, recalling a moment from his tenure as Iowa athletic director last Thursday on Big 12 Radio: “I was called everything but a good Christian when I hired Kirk Ferentz instead of Bob Stoops. Now he’s the longest-serving coach in all of Division I.”

You still shoulda hired Stoops, Bob.

And this made me laugh

Oklahoma State running back Dominic Richardson told media last Monday that he hosted the recruiting visit taken by now-freshman running back Ollie Gordon.

What did you do? I asked

“Just kinda went bowling,” Richardson said, “hung out, ate some food, met some of the players in their dorm ... Just all that little stuff.”

Is bowling a popular recruiting visit activity?

“It is for sure.”

That surprises me.

“I think it was a Thursday, and we had stadiums the next day. So we didn’t do that much because we needed our sleep.”

Bowling. .. Made for college football players who must rise in a few hours and run up and down stadium stairways.

And this made me laugh

Guard Cole Birmingham followed Richardson in OSU’s interview room last Monday and revealed that the Cowboys offensive linemen’s 2021 name, image and likeness promotional deal with American Wagyu beef had expired.

“I haven’t been in contact with the company, Birmingham said, “but if they wanted to bring it back, I’ll definitely take it back.”

Not to American Wagyu: Bring it back.

This made me cry

Tulsa’s spring scrimmage Saturday was interrupted by a brief, non-violent skirmish between teammates. As coach Philip Montgomery called everyone together to assure cool heads, a Hurricane fan a few rows up inside H.A. Chapman stadium said: “Ridiculous.”

A TU staffer overheard the complaint and said, “You want them to be tough, don’t you?”

“Embarrassing,” the fan replied.

Note to the rest of the fan base, so we don’t ever have to review this again: The game is football. It can be physical, even during a spring scrimmage. It can be tense, even among teammates.

I’m certain the university appreciates your support. One hundred percent.

I’m simply suggesting that you be more realistic, and more forgiving, about what you support.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.