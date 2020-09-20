Guerin-teed it was quite a week: At OSU Saturday, all you could do was laugh

It’s easier to laugh about a rough day at the football stadium when you win, and so let’s begin with Oklahoma State after Saturday’s 16-7 slog against Tulsa.
This made me laugh
Kirk Herbstreit predicted the Cowboys would win a “shootout” on ESPN College GameDay Saturday morning. Well, when Ethan Bullock dropped back to pass on third-and-8 with five minutes left in the third quarter of a 7-3 ballgame, here was how OSU’s previous eight offensive series had gone:
• 6 punts.
• 4 sacks.
• 2 first downs earned by the Cowboys.
• 1 first down gifted by a Tulsa penalty.
• 1 fumble.
• 1 stuff on fourth-and-short.
• 1 injured quarterback.
When Bullock hit Landon Wolf on a crossing route for nine yards on that third-and-8? The exaggerated cheer from OSU’s 14,668 fans was loud and clear over the ESPN telecast.
Kasey Dunn, up in the coaches’ box for the first time as Cowboys’ play caller, heard it as well.
“I know it sounds funny,” he said, “but we were all laughing and smiling when we got that first down and the crowd erupted like we’d scored a touchdown.”
What else could you do, from OSU’s perspective, on search an absurd day? I'm not sure what fans watched, but “shootout” does not come to mind.
And this made me laugh
A moment of postgame honesty from OSU safety Tre Sterling, right after Cowboys defensive coordinator Jim Knowles admitted he felt some pressure for the defense to hold and preserve victory on a day the Pokes’ offense wheezed.
When Sterling was asked about that, he said: “I wouldn’t say pressure. For coach Knowles maybe, because his job is on the line...”
Note to college football players: Mr. Sterling reminds you of one of the perks of being, for a little while longer at least, unpaid college football players.
This made me think
OSU safety Tanner McCalister, reminding us that college football really can be an exercise in faith, and not just because of the pandemic.
McCalister broke up Zach Smith’s third-and-goal pass toward Sam Crawford in the back of the end zone, OSU leading 10-7 with 10 minutes remaining, then had this to say about the play in postgame:
“Honestly, I sent a prayer up hoping when I dove my hand would hit the ball and get us off the field. Thank God it did.”
Tulsa kicker Tyler Tipton hooked his 26-yard field goal try wide left on the next snap, and OSU’s slim margin held.
And this made me think
Oklahoma defensive players informed us last Thursday that the Sooners were aiming to gain 26 turnovers this season, a drastic improvement over their 2019 total of 11.
“In order for us to get where we want to go, we need to get the ball back,” safety Delarrin Turner-Yell said. “The number we’ve been talking about a lot is 26. That gets us in the conversation, but we need to go past that.”
Where the Sooners want to go is back to the College Football Playoff. They got there last year despite their dismal number of takeaways.
They got there in 2018 with 18 takeaways, in 2017 with 17 and in 2015 with 19.
So yeah, a team can find the CFP without stealing the ball 26 times.
Still, Yell was right when he said: “We can make those games a lot easier if we can get the ball back to our offense a little more.”
Get the ball back to Lincoln Riley’s offense a lot more, OU makes things substantially easier.
This made me smile
Ron’s email last Tuesday informing me that one of the Stanley Cup Finals coaches, Rick Bowness of the Dallas Stars, played in Tulsa once upon a time.
“Rick was a rookie on the 1975-76 Oiler team that won the Central Hockey League championship,” Ron wrote. “They were fondly nicknamed the ‘Jolly Green Giants.’”
I moved to Tulsa as a 10-year-old in ’76 and latched onto college basketball around my new city, not minor league hockey. Ron, though, says he became a hockey fan because of Bowness and that version of the Oilers. Very, very cool.
Note to self: There are others like Ron who read the World, sports fans who enjoy a good, clean hip check as much as an open-field tackle.
