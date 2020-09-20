Guerin-teed it was quite a week: At OSU Saturday, all you could do was laugh

Tulsa kicker Tyler Tipton hooked his 26-yard field goal try wide left on the next snap, and OSU’s slim margin held.

And this made me think

Oklahoma defensive players informed us last Thursday that the Sooners were aiming to gain 26 turnovers this season, a drastic improvement over their 2019 total of 11.

“In order for us to get where we want to go, we need to get the ball back,” safety Delarrin Turner-Yell said. “The number we’ve been talking about a lot is 26. That gets us in the conversation, but we need to go past that.”

Where the Sooners want to go is back to the College Football Playoff. They got there last year despite their dismal number of takeaways.

They got there in 2018 with 18 takeaways, in 2017 with 17 and in 2015 with 19.

So yeah, a team can find the CFP without stealing the ball 26 times.

Still, Yell was right when he said: “We can make those games a lot easier if we can get the ball back to our offense a little more.”

Get the ball back to Lincoln Riley’s offense a lot more, OU makes things substantially easier.

This made me smile