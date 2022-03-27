Guerin-teed it was quite a week: A tattoo, a mother, OSU's new starting cornerback and the Cowboys' 2022 challenge

Another week soaking up the joys of sportswriting.

Another week laughing, thinking and crying ...

This made me think

Cornerback Korie Black was talking to reporters after Oklahoma State football practice last Tuesday afternoon, about stepping in for departed starting corners Christian Holmes and Jarrick Bernard-Converse, about the pressure of maintaining OSU’s 2021 defensive standard, when I noticed his tattoos.

What’s your favorite?

“Probably this one, because this is my mom’s favorite,” Black said while displaying the ink-covered right arm. “‘Let your faith be bigger than your fear.’”

Interesting. How did you come about that?

“I grew up and I think I was kind of not the most confident. Having a lot of fears and stuff. But I talked to my mom and had faith, believing.”

When did that turn for you?

“I was probably 13 or 14. It came my freshman year of varsity in high school when I got to play. I was younger so of course I had some nerves in me. It grew me up, though. I was always nervous and everything. Just having confidence and growing it. After my freshman year, it really took off from there.”

Kind of cool to have your mom help until you could develop your own confidence ...

“Yes sir, it is. She’s real helpful.”

1, Let’s thank our moms this week for being the center of our universe.

2, We might revert back to Black’s tattoo as he tackles the scariest position in football next fall. Now that I know the story behind his body art, I’m going to be pulling for him to pick up where Holmes and Bernard-Converse left off.

And this made me think

You want a visual that encapsulates college football players’ Pro Day? Here you go ...

Former OSU receiver Tay Martin stood in front of cameras and recorders answering questions about his performance last Thursday afternoon, his arms folded.

He had two things tucked in his left hand as he spoke — his pair of receiving gloves and a small blue business card with the Los Angeles Chargers’ lightning bolt logo on it.

This made me laugh

OSU hosted the sprints, shuttle runs and position drills portion inside the Sherman E. Smith Training Center. For some godforsaken reason they keep that thing the temperature of dry ice.

Here’s how cold it was at Pro Day ...

At one point, NFL scout Brandian Ross walked over to a buddy he recognized and said: “If I’d known it was gonna be this cold, I’d have sent somebody else.”

Ross is a four-year Green Bay Packers scout. The dude had a gray Packers hoodie on.

And he thought it was polar in there.

Another thought

Remember Jelani Woods? The 6-5 youngster Mike Yurcich once signed to play quarterback at OSU? Who put on 50 pounds and became a Cowboy back/tight end instead? Who transferred to Virginia after the 2020 season and became a first team All-ACC pass-catcher for the Cavaliers last fall?

Sounds like he might find an NFL home.

“I thought he made some remarkable plays this year,” ESPN draft guru Mel Kiper Jr. said last Wednesday. “Adjusts to the poorly-thrown ball well. He’s got a little more agility and quickness than you think. I think he could go in the fifth or sixth round, maybe as high as the fourth ...

“His grade right now, he’s No. 7 (among college tight ends) on the board, but he’s got the same grade as the sixth guy.”

Another laugh

Brent Venables apparently popped around portions of Oklahoma spring practice last week carrying a prop.

“A microphone,” defensive lineman Jalen Redmond said. “I don’t know who gave him a microphone. That was different.”

“I call him ‘DJ V’ when he’s at practice with the mic,” wide receiver Theo Wease said. “I feel like he gets in his groove when he’s got the mic.”

Could be.

But for the record, if there is one man in the state of Oklahoma who doesn’t need a microphone right now, it’s Brent Venables.

You know the scene in “This Is Spinal Tap” where Nigel Tufnel tells Marty DiBergi about the band’s amps going past 10 to 11?

Venables has been at 12 since Dec. 5.

This made me cry

In the summer of 1998, not long after losing a radio gig in Tulsa, I stopped by a Tulsa Drillers game with my pal John Marble to feel a little better. John and I were enjoying the evening all right but were still pretty blue about things, when Larry Egge sat down next to us.

Larry sensed the mood in the room, so to speak, and bought us all a round of refreshments. We got to talking and feeling better. Larry bought another round. We talked even more and felt even better.

We wound up having the best night of that summer. We went home feeling much happier about our lots in life.

Larry never brought up work. He never apologized about what happened. He didn’t have to. He just ... was. Cheerful, funny as hell, observant, mischievous. He was who he always was. It was more than enough.

I thought of that night last Tuesday when the Drillers echoed the sentiments of the TU, ORU and athletic training and sports medicine communities across the metro by tweeting: “The Tulsa sports community has lost an icon with the passing of Larry Egge.”

