Guerin-teed it was quite a week: A pedicure, if he pleases, for OSU hero Spencer Sanders

College basketball has started again. Feels like a good time to remind everyone that the peerless Jim Valvano once suggested that we laugh, think and cry every day.

Here’s how that went for me last week ...

This made me laugh

Mike Gundy walked past Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders Saturday night at Boone Pickens Stadium, noticed the ice bag attached to Sanders’ right arm and said: “Want me to massage that?”

“Nah,” Sanders grinned.

“With what you bring I’ll do a foot massage for ya,” Gundy said.

With what Sanders brought to the Cowboys’ 20-14 victory over Iowa State, Gundy ought to give the guy a pedicure.

And this made me laugh

Gundy’s latest giveaway that he is a child of the 80s.

It happened during his post-Iowa State remarks about informing his son, Gunnar, that he would start at quarterback against the Cyclones.

“The good news is you get to go out there and play and have some fun,” Gundy said he told Gunnar last week. “The bad news is you’re playing a team that’s top 10 in defense in college football. You picked a bad week to stop sniffing glue.”

Gundy looked at me, his fellow Gen Xer, when he dropped that classic “Airplane” reference.

“I know you know what I’m talking about, right?” he said.

Yes, Mike, I know.

Oh to be 13 years old again, feet up at the Fox Cinema at 51st and Harvard, watching Kareem Abdul-Jabbar ... I mean Roger Murdock ... tell little Joey in the cockpit: “I’ve been hearing that crap ever since I was at UCLA. Tell your old man to drag Walter and Lanier up and down the court for 48 minutes.”

And this made me laugh

I posted a mailbag on tulsaworld.com last Wednesday and didn’t think a whole lot of it to be honest. It’s something I’ve done several times in the past.

Well, reader Bill thought quite a bit of it.

“The day after mid term elections and the Tulsa World is full of sports,” he commented online. “Just shows you without a qualified editor the TW is becoming a sports advertising publication.”

I don’t know, my man. I think the Tulsa World loading up on sports the day after the elections shows our editors are profoundly qualified.

If it’s true that the sports section offers a candy-store diversion from the horrors on page A1, I do believe we did our job quite well last Wednesday.

This made me think

Another tulsaworld.com contribution last Wednesday drew another interesting comment. It was from Will after I posted my “one player/one problem” blog on the next night’s Tulsa football game at Memphis.

“Tulsa does not have the athletes to compete,” Will commented. “The program is just not competitive anymore and maybe a BIG change is needed?”

TU is never going to have the athletes to compete on a big scale in football. That’s why coaches need to recruit shrewdly and then develop the heck out of the two- and three-star prospects they sign.

Coaching matters everywhere but gracious is that magnified at a place like TU.

If Will’s “BIG” change refers to the head coach, let me just say this ...

The athletic department is at a pivot point in terms of football. Athletic director Rick Dickson and his marketers have jazzed up game day to draw more attention. Dickson has convinced TU brass that athletics enhancement can boost the university’s profile, enrollment included.

It is a harder sell approach. And where there is a harder sell, you’d better have a product that can deliver some goods.

TU’s 26-10 loss at Memphis last Thursday gave Philip Montgomery a 41-53 overall record as Hurricane head coach, and a 26-34 mark in the American Athletic Conference. TU is 3-7 and 1-5 this fall after bowl-bound, generally encouraging 2020 and ’21 seasons.

This isn’t about Montgomery vs. results posted by predecessor Bill Blankenship, or the AAC vs. TU’s former Conference-USA, or any differences in TV revenue or budget or recruiting cycles or other fringe factors that can determine a football program’s course.

These are simply the wins and losses by the current coach at a time the current athletic director has gone out of his way to crank up the buzz around the current program.

“Maybe a BIG change is needed?” isn’t for any of us to answer.

That one’s solely on Dickson, after he takes into account the goods being delivered weighed against the sell he’s trying to make.

This made me cry

We lost Fred Hickman last week. We lost Nick Charles in 2011. Cancer in both cases. (Bleep).

You know how I said I wish I could be 13 again? What I’d give to grab the old cable box right before bed, unspool its cord across the living room to the couch, punch on CNN and watch Hick and Nick deliver their half-hour “Sports Tonight” show.

Gather round, Gen Zers, and let me tell you about the time there was something besides political punditry on CNN. Something SO MUCH better.

We didn’t have round-the-clock SportsCenter yet, so we’d have to wait till 10 p.m. for Hick and Nick to tell us who won where. That they did with such a nice, easy chemistry. They were comfort food for sports-starved teens like me. The original “Play of the Day” presenters. Remember?

ESPN went into overdrive as the 90s hit. CNN eventually unplugged sports. By then you could get who won where at 10 a.m., 10 p.m. and any other hour. Which was convenient but not nearly as special.

Here’s to you, Hick and Nick. Thanks for keeping me company, and delighted, all those years ago.