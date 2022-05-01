Guerin-teed it was quite a Saturday: Devin Harper's seeds, Perrion Winfrey's bark and Chris Paul's peace made for a memorable NFL Draft Day 3

The first night of the NFL Draft is about glamour. It’s the first round, so of course.

The second night is about need. Teams pick players they plan on not just making the roster but helping on Sunday.

Day three is for the moments. They are packed inside the six or seven hours it takes for rounds 4-7 to disperse. They are worth the wait, especially when you are familiar with some of the players having their moments.

This is who made me laugh, think and cry during Saturday’s day three of the NFL Draft ...

Devin Harper, the Oklahoma State linebacker picked No. 193 overall by the Dallas Cowboys

“I’m not gonna lie. I was chewing on sunflower seeds the whole time,” Harper told the Cowboys’ Draft Show podcast. “Going through a whole bag of ’em just waiting for my time and waiting for my name to be called.”

Some prospects pace the living room waiting for that phone to ring. Some go outside for a catch, or go run errands.

Harper polished off a bag of sunflower seeds. Epic.

“It’s a dream come true, man,” he said. “A lot of hard work put in and finally becoming a reality. It’s just a lot to take in and it’s just a blessing.”

Perrion Winfrey, the Oklahoma defensive lineman picked No. 108 overall by the Cleveland Browns

Winfrey paced the living room. He wore it out while answering questions from Browns media after being drafted.

It had to be seen to be believed.

One reporter started asking about the prospect of playing alongside Myles Garrett but couldn’t finish the question before Winfrey, as worked up in that living room as he got playing against Texas for the Sooners, shouted: “On another level! On another level! I look to the left of me and I’ve got 95 there? Oh it’s over with! Oh it’s over with!”

Winfrey barked multiple times over his six-minute press session — “WOOF!” — in homage to the Browns’ Dawg Pound fan base. Seriously, the man barked.

He’s gonna be just fine in Cleveland.

Chris Paul, the Tulsa offensive lineman picked No. 230 overall by the Washington Commanders

TU shared video of Paul getting The Call and then announcing to his draft party: “We’re going to Washington!!!!”

Cut to Paul watching the actual pick moments later, arm in arm with his Golden Hurricane coach Philip Montgomery. Jubilation again.

“What I’m learning about this process is nothing is set in stone,” Paul told me at TU Pro Day March 10. “There’s no article you can read that will tell you what’s going to happen on draft day or anything like that. So once you understand that I think it gives you more peace.”

Pretty sweet to see peace become joy Saturday.

Delarrin Turner-Yell, the OU defensive back picked No. 152 overall by the Denver Broncos

Colleges have discovered the dramatic value of posting video of The Call, and so have NFL teams doing the calling.

I loved the exchange between Turner-Yell and three Bronco bigwigs Saturday.

First general manager George Paton called to break the news.

Turner-Yell: “Yes sir! Let’s do it! Let’s do it!”

Then Paton handed the phone to head coach Nathaniel Hackett

“We gotta get all those Oklahoma guys,” Hackett said. “You guys know how to win.”

Turner-Yell: “Tell me about it.”

Then Hackett handed off to defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero.

“You are our type of guy. Tough, physical,” Evero said. “You’re gonna set the tone when you get here, right?”

Turner-Yell: “Know that.”

Nothing wrong with getting right to the point before getting right to work to make an NFL roster.

Malcolm Rodriguez, the OSU linebacker picked No. 188 overall by the Detroit Lions

Sometimes it’s old buddies and teammates who make the moments on behalf of the players drafted.

“Hey Malcolm I just wanna say congratulations. Welcome to the League,” Amen Ogbongbemiga, Rodriguez’s 2019-20 OSU linebacking partner and current Los Angeles Charger, said in a video shared on OSU social media. “I’m so proud of you and everything you’ve accomplished. Since day one playing beside you, I knew you had what it took to take this League by storm. It was only a matter of time that you got your opportunity.

“The time’s here. You’re finally in the door. Just go kill it, man, like you always have.”

Ten months ago at Big 12 Media Days, someone asked Rodriguez for the best advice he ever got from a teammate.

“It was from Amen,” Rodriguez answered. “He said, ‘Don’t leave anything out of your film. Do everything you can to make it to the next level.’”

How about that.

Isaiah Thomas, the OU defensive lineman picked No. 223 overall by the Browns

I had my own moment when I heard Thomas had been drafted. I thought back to Nov. 10, 2016, the day I drove from Norman to Memorial High School for Thomas’ Army All-American ceremony.

We introduced ourselves and had a terrific conversation. He was so impressive.

“I see myself playing in the League possibly,” Thomas told me that day. “That’s my dream.”

He is another step closer.

Another memorable moment on an NFL Draft Saturday.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.