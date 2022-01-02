Guerin-teed it was quite a Fiesta Bowl: Brennan Presley made the play of the game, then gave the quote of the year

DENVER — I’ve done this long enough to know rooster crow flights hit differently the morning after big wins. Fans lounging in the terminal are sleepy, sure, but not so much they can’t perk up over the game they just attended.

In the Phoenix Sky Harbor terminal pre-dawn before flying to Denver for a connection, I caught bits of Fiesta Bowl conversations from three different subsets of Oklahoma State fans. One guy had game highlights pulled up on his phone.

Let’s just say it is already a very Happy New Year for Cowboy rooters home and abroad.

Enjoy the party, folks. It should keep you buzzed all the way to the 2022 opener next Sept. 3.

Now for some parting words on OSU’s desert storm...

This made me laugh

The postscript to the biggest play in the Cowboys’ 37-35 victory over Notre Dame.

First the play: Brennan Presley’s 14-yard sideline scoop of Spencer Sanders’ third-and-6 throw from OSU’s 17-yard line on the third snap of the second half.