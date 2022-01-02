Guerin-teed it was quite a Fiesta Bowl: Brennan Presley made the play of the game, then gave the quote of the year

DENVER — I’ve done this long enough to know rooster crow flights hit differently the morning after big wins. Fans lounging in the terminal are sleepy, sure, but not so much they can’t perk up over the game they just attended.
In the Phoenix Sky Harbor terminal pre-dawn before flying to Denver for a connection, I caught bits of Fiesta Bowl conversations from three different subsets of Oklahoma State fans. One guy had game highlights pulled up on his phone.
Let’s just say it is already a very Happy New Year for Cowboy rooters home and abroad.
Enjoy the party, folks. It should keep you buzzed all the way to the 2022 opener next Sept. 3.
Now for some parting words on OSU’s desert storm...
This made me laugh
The postscript to the biggest play in the Cowboys’ 37-35 victory over Notre Dame.
First the play: Brennan Presley’s 14-yard sideline scoop of Spencer Sanders’ third-and-6 throw from OSU’s 17-yard line on the third snap of the second half.
In live action it appeared there was no way Presley could have gotten his hands under Sanders’ hurried ball. I counted six Fighting Irish players/coaches who felt the same and immediately started waving their arms in an “incomplete” motion.
The officials saw it differently, ruled “complete” and had their call confirmed by the replay booth.
Had Presley not pulled it in, OSU would have punted after three dismal plays to start the half. All of the momentum from the Cowboys’ 75-yard blink-of-an-eye touchdown drive to close the first half would have evaporated.
Presley did pull it in, though, and momentum escalated. Sanders completed seven of his next eight passes as OSU marched ahead to complete an 87-yard touchdown drive and narrow the deficit to 28-21.
The Cowboys’ defense responded by forcing a Notre Dame three-and-out on the next series. Had Presley not rescued the pass and the drive, the Irish would have taken possession near midfield and OSU’s defensive task would have been more daunting. Without the benefit of momentum.
Now the postscript ...
During the replay review, ESPN’s camera caught Presley having what appeared to be a friendly conversation with Notre Dame defensive end Isaiah Foskey. I wasn’t surprised, Presley being among the most congenial Cowboys, but I was still curious.
I wonder what those guys are talking about.
Presley provided an all-time answer during his postgame press conference.
“I actually bet three of the people on Notre Dame. I bet 7 (Foskey), I bet 41 (defensive lineman Kurt Hinish) and I bet somebody else,” he informed. “I was like, ‘I know I caught it.’
“And they were like, ‘No you did not.’ So I was like, ‘Put 20 on it.’
“I know I won 60.”
Something tells me Notre Dame compliance won’t allow the payoff.
Something tells me Presley won’t care. He set career highs with 10 catches and 137 yards Saturday. His team pulled off an all-time comeback against an all-time program on the wind of his circus catch early in the second half.
He won plenty at the Fiesta Bowl besides 60 bucks.
This made me think
I was on Tulsa Sports Animal host Sam Mayes’ podcast the day before the Fiesta Bowl when Mayes came up with the best description of OSU coach Mike Gundy I have heard in a long time:
A master at damage control.
It’s true, isn’t it?
All of Gundy’s problems over the years with his former boss Mike Holder and his athletic department’s sugar daddy T. Boone Pickens...
All of Gundy’s problems over the years with fan base factions who picked Holder’s and Pickens’ side or didn’t care for Gundy’s dalliances with other jobs...
All of Gundy’s 2020 problems over over his short-sighted pandemic comments and choice of T-shirts ...
All of Gundy’s problems last September with injuries and inconsistencies that left everyone wondering if his 2021 team could just get to a bowl ...
And here he was at a career peak late Saturday afternoon, rightfully calling the Fiesta Bowl result “the biggest win in the history of the school.”
Amazing.
This made me cry
OSU play-by-play ace Dave Hunziker shared a pretty incredible tweet before kickoff Saturday:
“Jaylen Warren was so frustrated that he couldn’t play and help the team win the Big 12 championship game that he walked from the Stillwater airport back to his dorm on a bad ankle after the team arrived home. It’s 3.2 miles. Teammates circled back to offer a ride. He refused.”
If you don’t know a thing about Warren that story dampens your eyes.
Since Warren runs the ball like it’s the last carry of his life... And since we know he plays football to “bring joy ...”
Man oh man.
Warren carried 19 times for 82 yards against Notre Dame. Every time he went wide, cut into a running lane and found a defender to try to plow through, I thought of Hunziker’s tweet.
I was happy for several Cowboys during Saturday’s trophy presentation, but happiest for the one who won’t be walking home again anytime soon.