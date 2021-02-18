Guerin Emig's mailbag: Meet one of the lucky few to have seen Cade Cunningham live

Thank you, Robert. You make a great point about the city-wide effect that team had.

That’s the secret sauce to any TU success when you think about it. It’s too small a school to depend solely on students and alumni to whip up excitement. It must be a city or community endeavor like it definitely was with Richardson and the Golden Hurricane 40 years ago.

From Norv: “I contacted TU a year ago and seem to recall being told some special plans were in the works for 2021 to celebrate the NIT season. I was hoping to attend a game that might welcome Nolan back for recognition. Sadly not to be, I presume.

“Might be a cool way to tip off next season, if Nolan is up for travel.”

Thanks, Norv. TU did, in fact, honor the ’81 team at the Feb. 3 home game against SMU. The Hurricane wore Richardson’s tiger-striped uniforms, which I thought was awesome.

But yes, the university should pay tribute again next season, assuming more fans are allowed at games. Throw a bigger, more fitting party and invite the players and coaches from 80-81 to attend.