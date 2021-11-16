Guerin Emig's CFP reaction: What must happen for OSU to make bigger jump?

The College Football Playoff rankings 3.0 brought Oklahoma State a rise from No. 10 to No. 9, and Oklahoma a fall from No. 8 to No. 13.

Let’s discuss...

OSU’s situation

*** The Cowboys did what Mike Gundy predicted.

Just for kicks I asked Gundy Monday if he would tune into ESPN’s Tuesday night CFP reveal. He said that wouldn’t do much good for two reasons. First, he’d get text messages from friends informing him of OSU’s position. Second?

He was pretty sure the Cowboys were moving up one spot because just one team ahead of them – OU – had lost over the weekend.

Bingo.

*** One of these weeks, OSU is going to need a bigger bounce than the one-spot-at-a-time promotions it has received from the committee the past two weeks.

Could it come this week? Let’s speculate…

*** The Cowboys play at Texas Tech, which isn’t too different than playing TCU, who the Pokes just crushed 63-17. They moved up one spot for that. So it isn’t likely OSU can help itself by any margin of victory in Lubbock.