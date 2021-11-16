Guerin Emig's CFP reaction: What must happen for OSU to make bigger jump?

The College Football Playoff rankings 3.0 brought Oklahoma State a rise from No. 10 to No. 9, and Oklahoma a fall from No. 8 to No. 13.
Let’s discuss...
OSU’s situation
*** The Cowboys did what Mike Gundy predicted.
Just for kicks I asked Gundy Monday if he would tune into ESPN’s Tuesday night CFP reveal. He said that wouldn’t do much good for two reasons. First, he’d get text messages from friends informing him of OSU’s position. Second?
He was pretty sure the Cowboys were moving up one spot because just one team ahead of them – OU – had lost over the weekend.
Bingo.
*** One of these weeks, OSU is going to need a bigger bounce than the one-spot-at-a-time promotions it has received from the committee the past two weeks.
Could it come this week? Let’s speculate…
*** The Cowboys play at Texas Tech, which isn’t too different than playing TCU, who the Pokes just crushed 63-17. They moved up one spot for that. So it isn’t likely OSU can help itself by any margin of victory in Lubbock.
The Cowboys need more than one team ahead of them to lose this weekend to break their one-spot-at-a-time trend. Here’s one: No. 7 Michigan State is at No. 4 Ohio State, although don’t exhaust yourself on the Big Ten.
By the time the Spartans and Buckeyes play, and then the Wolverines and Buckeyes play the following week, and then either the Spartans, Buckeyes or Wolverines play the week after that in the conference championship game, the Big Ten is going to have one team left in playoff contention. It’s sure to get one of those teams in, as long as the Spartans, Buckeyes or Wolverines beat Wisconsin or Iowa in the Big Ten finale, but not more than one.
***No. 8 Notre Dame hosts 3-7 Georgia Tech. The Irish appear safe.
No. 6 Michigan plays at 5-5 Maryland. We just covered the Big Ten. Moving on.
No. 5 Cincinnati hosts 8-2 SMU. Now this can be helpful.
I believe a 12-1 OSU team that wins the Big 12 championship passes a 13-0 Cincinnati that wins the American. But it wouldn’t hurt the Cowboys’ cause for someone to upset the Bearcats just in case.
SMU has the offense (hello, Tanner Mordecai) to make some plays on Cincy’s vaunted defense. The Mustangs, who lost back-to-back games Oct. 30 and Nov. 6, regathered some momentum last Saturday by blitzing UCF 55-28.
The Bearcats have looked vulnerable for about a month now.
Keep a close eye on Nippert Stadium Saturday afternoon.
*** No. 4 Ohio State hosts Sparty. Already gone over that.
Never mind No. 1 Georgia and No. 2 Alabama until the week they play each other for the SEC championship, still ranked 1 and 2.
That leaves No. 3 Oregon. The Ducks are at No. 23 Utah. No, strike that.
The Ducks are a field goal underdog at No. 23 Utah.
Wow. Vegas thinks this is the week Oregon loses its second Pac-12 game.
The committee is still giving Oregon mad respect for winning at Ohio State Sept. 11. But surely that evaporates with a second Pac-12 loss... Doesn’t it?
The question in that scenario would be: Does it evaporate to the point OSU, currently six spots below Oregon, jumps the Ducks next week?
*** CFP committee chair Gary Barta talked about the Cowboys on the post-selection show media teleconference. He lauded their defense, same as last week. He credited their win over Baylor, same as last week.
He also dished out some extra credit by saying: “As of late offensively, Oklahoma State has been playing much better the last several weeks.”
Meaning, Barta did notice the 63 OSU hung on TCU.
OU’s situation
*** Barta made it clear the committee wasn’t crazy about the Sooners before they blew a tire at Baylor, mostly because they hadn’t beaten anyone of note until then, and that made OU’s five-spot drop predictable.
“Had their opportunity against a very good Baylor team,” Barta said Tuesday night, “and Baylor came out on top.”
All that needs to be said, really. The committee even did OU a huge favor last week by dropping Baylor from No. 12 only to 13 after the Bears’ loss at TCU, and still the Sooners squandered their big chance.
*** OU won’t get much CFP bounce out of beating Iowa State in Norman this weekend, assuming that happens in the first place, leaving the Sooners hoping they come up big at OSU Nov. 27 and then again in the Big 12 championship game Dec. 4, very likely against OSU again.
Even then, a leap from No. 13 into the playoff at No. 4 in such a short timeframe works against the odds.
OU made the 2015 playoff after starting at No. 15, but had risen to No. 7 by the Week 11 ranking. We’re at Week 11 of this season.
Both the ’15 Sooners and these guys were 9-1 at this point. It’s just that the committee liked the ’15 team a whole lot more than the current version.
Makes sense, seeing as how the ’15 Sooners answered the bell when their mid-November opportunity at Baylor arrived (won 44-34 over the then-unbeaten Bears).