Guerin Emig's CFP reaction: The Cowboys are in encouraging playoff shape, provided they win out

*** In that scenario, the committee surely seeds Georgia 1, Ohio State/Michigan 2, and then chooses between 13-0 Cincinnati, 11-1 Notre Dame and 12-1 OSU for 3 and 4.

Don’t get too worked up by the current pecking order – Cincinnati at No. 4, Notre Dame at No. 6 and OSU at No. 7.

The Irish finish at 3-8 Stanford Saturday. They don’t play a conference championship game the following weekend, and that would be a big problem for a team with one top-25 win to its record – 41-13 over current No. 14 Wisconsin Sept. 25.

Cincinnati beat Notre Dame 24-13 Oct. 2. By that head-to-head alone, the Bearcats should get in over the Irish in our five-team scenario.

*** So let’s consider the resume of a 12-1 OSU.

The Cowboys have already beaten current No. 8 Baylor (24-14 on Sept. 2). They can beat No. 10 OU Saturday night.

And if that happens, and Baylor defeats Tech, the Cowboys can then beat a Bears team that rises to No. 7 next week (passing the Ohio State-Michigan loser) and win a Big 12 championship.

There is no way in that scenario that Notre Dame gets in over the Cowboys.