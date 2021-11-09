Guerin Emig's CFP reaction: OSU into the top 10, OU steady at No. 8 and still time for both to think big

Oklahoma State moved up one spot to No. 10 in Tuesday night’s College Football Playoff ranking. Oklahoma held at No. 8. Baylor moved down one to No. 13.
Let’s dig into what this means...
OSU’s situation
*** The Cowboys made the one move they could.
They jumped previous No. 9 Wake Forest predictably after Wake’s loss at North Carolina. They did not jump previous No. 3 Michigan State after the Spartans’ loss at Purdue.
No surprise there. The committee loooves the Big Ten. Sparty just went down 40-29 in West Lafayette, but the committee rewarded the Boilermakers (a debut ranking of No. 19) more than it penalized the Spartans (from No. 3 to No. 7).
OSU was dominant in its 24-3 victory at West Virginia last week, but probably needed to win 64-3 to gain more favor from the committee.
*** We know what the committee thinks of the Cowboys.
I asked committee chair Gary Barta for an assessment of OSU on Tuesday night’s media teleconference.
“Very impressive,” Barta answered. “Like most people across the country that have watched Oklahoma State over the years, the fact that their defense is so dominating this year is noted. Just this past week, I think they had seven sacks (it was actually eight) and really dominated that game at West Virginia, which is a tough place to play. They’ve beaten Baylor. Their only loss is at Iowa State, which is a tough place to play.
“The committee thinks very highly of Oklahoma State. I haven't looked ahead to see who they play next week (TCU in Stillwater), but we’ll continue to watch them, and very impressed with them.”
*** Regardless of specific committee feedback, Cowboy backers should really soak this in.
What if I told you in September when OSU labored to beat Missouri State and Tulsa and used voodoo to steal victory at Boise State that this team would be No. 10 in the playoff standings Nov. 9? How crazy would you call me?
That this has, in fact, happened despite season-ending injuries to defensive starters Trace Ford and Tre Sterling, the depletion of a couple offensive positions and the ordinary ways of the offense in general... This is truly stunning.
*** It can get even more stunning if the Cowboys keep winning.
As I wrote the other day, an OSU team that wins out and finishes 12-1 is going to really give Mr. Barta and friends something to think about when slotting the playoff.
It’s a big ask given the Pokes will very likely have to beat OU on back-to-back Saturdays to make this so.
But why not dream big given this dream of a season Mike Gundy’s team has created to this point?
OU’s situation
*** The Sooners are ranked where they should be based on opening at No. 8 last week.
They weren’t going to jump Michigan State while idle over the weekend. Not in the eyes of a committee that compared them to No. 9 Wake Forest more than No. 7 Michigan in last week’s ranking.
“They don’t have any signature wins,” Barta said Tuesday night.
They sure don’t. But that can change soon.
*** OU got a big break when the committee dropped Baylor just one spot, from No. 12 to 13, despite the Bears’ 30-28 loss to TCU last Saturday.
If the Sooners go to Waco and beat the Sic Ems this weekend, they will have that missing signature win based on the committee’s continued positive rating of the Sic Ems.
*** What OU could really use beyond a win in Waco is a win over a ranked Iowa State team Nov. 20.
Alas, the committee did not rank the 6-3 Cyclones Tuesday night, which feels like punishment for the Clones’ losing at West Virginia two weekends ago.
The committee did rank 6-3 Arkansas, 6-3 Utah and 6-3 Purdue Tuesday. Maybe a 7-3 ISU team gets in next week, provided it beats Texas Tech this Saturday.
*** Don’t overthink 1-loss Michigan State staying ahead of unbeaten OU.
I know I said the committee really digs the Big Ten, but that conference should still wash out and leave one playoff team standing. Consider the remaining schedule: Michigan at Penn State, Purdue at Ohio State, Michigan State at Ohio State, Penn State at Michigan State, Ohio State at Michigan.
The committee can put a 1-loss Big Ten team in the playoff with an unbeaten OU, but not a 2-loss Big Ten team in the playoff instead of an unbeaten OU.
The Sooners gotta win out to get in. We established that last week.
But they will get in by winning out. I think.
Yeah...
Most likely...
...
Let’s just meet here again next Tuesday and talk about it some more.