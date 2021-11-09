Guerin Emig's CFP reaction: OSU into the top 10, OU steady at No. 8 and still time for both to think big

Oklahoma State moved up one spot to No. 10 in Tuesday night’s College Football Playoff ranking. Oklahoma held at No. 8. Baylor moved down one to No. 13.

Let’s dig into what this means...

OSU’s situation

*** The Cowboys made the one move they could.

They jumped previous No. 9 Wake Forest predictably after Wake’s loss at North Carolina. They did not jump previous No. 3 Michigan State after the Spartans’ loss at Purdue.

No surprise there. The committee loooves the Big Ten. Sparty just went down 40-29 in West Lafayette, but the committee rewarded the Boilermakers (a debut ranking of No. 19) more than it penalized the Spartans (from No. 3 to No. 7).

OSU was dominant in its 24-3 victory at West Virginia last week, but probably needed to win 64-3 to gain more favor from the committee.

*** We know what the committee thinks of the Cowboys.

I asked committee chair Gary Barta for an assessment of OSU on Tuesday night’s media teleconference.