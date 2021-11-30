Guerin Emig's CFP reaction: OSU in terrific shape with a Big 12 Championship win

Oklahoma State had terrific Tuesday night thanks to the College Football Playoff committee.
*** The Cowboys moved up from No. 7 to No. 5 after winning Bedlam. They figured to leap past No. 2 Ohio State after the Buckeyes crashed at Michigan, and they did. The Bucks are No. 7.
OSU also jumped No. 6 Notre Dame. The Irish stayed there after beating Stanford Saturday night.
This should have been a given, since the Cowboys conquered No. 10 Oklahoma and the Irish defeated a 3-9 Stanford team, but the Irish did put up 45 points. And you never know with the committee.
Well, Gary Barta’s crew did the right thing and now the Cowboys needn’t worry about Notre Dame as playoff competition any longer, provided they beat No. 9 Baylor for the Big 12 championship Saturday in Arlington, Texas.
*** Don’t sweat Baylor dropping a spot after an unconvincing 27-24 win over Texas Tech. OSU will get plenty of committee credit for beating a top-10 opponent Saturday, provided that happens.
*** If OSU wins the Big 12, it has four Playoff paths. Let’s rank them.
1 – Georgia beats No. 3 Alabama in the SEC Championship. The Crimson Tide has been No. 3 the past two weeks. The idea Saban & Co. could still sneak in as a 2-loss team with a close defeat to Georgia? I just can’t believe it.
If it somehow did happen, surely it wouldn’t be at the expense of a 12-1 Big 12 champion OSU that is now ranked No. 5.
2 – Houston beats No. 4 Cincinnati in the AAC Championship. The No. 21 Cougars haven’t lost since their season opener against Texas Tech. They have scored 40 or more points in five of their last eight wins.
They can test Cincinnati’s defense. Their issue is likelier to be holding down Desmond Ridder and the Bearcats’ offense.
Also, this is a home game for Cincy. The Bearcats have won 26 straight at Nippert Stadium.
3 – Iowa beats No. 2 Michigan in the Big Ten Championship. The No. 13 Hawkeyes went 4-0 in November by a total victory margin of 27 points. This isn’t a tap-in for the Wolverines, but they’d need to come waaaay down from the show they put on against Ohio State to lose this one.
4 – Georgia, Michigan and Cincinnati all win, and the committee vaults 12-1 OSU past 13-0 Cincy into the No. 4 position.
*** Man... I don’t know about that last one.
I know everyone has their perceptions about anti-Group of Five bias on the committee, but Barta’s group really does seem to like Cincinnati.
Even against AAC competition, the Bearcats have been No. 6, No. 5, No. 5, No. 4 and No. 4 in the five CFP rankings. That bodes well for them, I think.
If they put up a good number against a ranked, 11-1 Houston team, they’ve got to feel good about their playoff prospects regardless of what happens between OSU and Baylor.
*** The Cowboys really are in strong shape here. But just to be safe, I’d advise OSU fans to root for three things Saturday: A duplication of OSU’s double-digit win over Baylor Oct. 2... Houston to at least cover the 10-point spread vs. Cincinnati... And Georgia to do what it should and finish off Alabama.