Guerin Emig's CFP reaction: OSU in terrific shape with a Big 12 Championship win

If it somehow did happen, surely it wouldn’t be at the expense of a 12-1 Big 12 champion OSU that is now ranked No. 5.

2 – Houston beats No. 4 Cincinnati in the AAC Championship. The No. 21 Cougars haven’t lost since their season opener against Texas Tech. They have scored 40 or more points in five of their last eight wins.

They can test Cincinnati’s defense. Their issue is likelier to be holding down Desmond Ridder and the Bearcats’ offense.

Also, this is a home game for Cincy. The Bearcats have won 26 straight at Nippert Stadium.

3 – Iowa beats No. 2 Michigan in the Big Ten Championship. The No. 13 Hawkeyes went 4-0 in November by a total victory margin of 27 points. This isn’t a tap-in for the Wolverines, but they’d need to come waaaay down from the show they put on against Ohio State to lose this one.

4 – Georgia, Michigan and Cincinnati all win, and the committee vaults 12-1 OSU past 13-0 Cincy into the No. 4 position.

*** Man... I don’t know about that last one.

I know everyone has their perceptions about anti-Group of Five bias on the committee, but Barta’s group really does seem to like Cincinnati.