Guerin Emig's Big 12 rankings: Texas ahead of OSU after Cowboys' surprising struggle

No crazy movement in the rankings after week one.

I’ll keep Oklahoma and Iowa State at the top and assume their less-than-inspiring debuts don’t portend bad things.

I flipped Oklahoma State and Texas based on the Longhorns’ assertive win over a ranked team.

I swapped West Virginia and Kansas State based on the Wildcats’ impressive start against Stanford.

I flipped Baylor and Texas Tech based on the Red Raiders’ runaway from Houston.

1 – Oklahoma (1-0)

Last week: Hung on to beat Tulane 40-35

This Saturday: vs. Western Carolina, 6 p.m. (pay-per-view)

Critics of OU’s messy opener focused on Spencer Rattler’s interceptions and the offensive line’s jittery blocking. I might wonder about the number of Tulane receivers who broke open in the Sooners’ secondary. OU’s defensive backs tackled well, but they sprung some leaks in coverage.

2 – Iowa State (1-0)

Last week: Eked out 16-10 win over Northern Iowa

This Saturday: vs. Iowa, 3:30 p.m. (ABC)