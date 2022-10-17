Guerin Emig's Big 12 rankings: TCU sits pretty, but beware the Purple Powercats

The best player on the Amon Carter field Saturday was TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston, a budding star who former Oklahoma Sooner and curent Horned Frogs assistant Malcolm Kelly beat Texas to sign. Good thing Sonny Dykes retained Kelly from Gary Patterson’s past staff.
2 – Oklahoma State (5-1, 2-1)
Last week: A field goal short at TCU
This Saturday: vs. Texas, 2:30 p.m. (ABC)
Let’s not severely punish the Cowboys after they led the Horned Frogs until 1:57 remained in regulation. Spencer Sanders and his offensive line must play better over longer stretches against Texas this week or OSU is staring at back-to-back defeats.
3 – Kansas State (5-1, 3-0)
Last week: idle
This Saturday: at TCU, 7 p.m. (FS1)
It will be interesting to see if the Wildcats defend TCU as the Cowboys did – drop more numbers into coverage to limit the Frogs’ explosive plays. That opened up the run game and TCU still surpassed 500 yards. It’s a really tough task for K-State.
4 – Texas (5-2, 3-1)
Last week: Got away with one over Iowa State 24-21
This Saturday: at OSU, 2:30 p.m. (ABC)
Two numbers that don’t bode well for the Longhorns in Stillwater this week: Hunter Dekkers’ 329 passing yards and ISU’s 9-of-13 conversion rate on third down Saturday. The Horns survived when Dekkers fumbled at Texas’ 28-yard line with 2:06 remaining.
5 – Oklahoma (4-3, 1-3)
Last week: Rolled up 701 yards in 52-42 win over Kansas
This Saturday: idle
There’s so little difference in the rest of the pack, and frankly between all 10 teams in this league, that the weekly rankings from here on out mostly reflect who just beat what team. Thus OU’s rise from 10 to 5 after beating KU. The Sooners will flirt with 10 again if they lose at Iowa State Oct. 29 coming off their bye.
6 – Kansas (5-2, 2-2)
Last week: Could not defend OU in Norman
This Saturday: at Baylor, 11 a.m. (ESPN2)
A bad draw for the Jayhawks, catching the Sooners uplifted by both Dillon Gabriel’s return and a determination to stop three weeks of bleeding. It didn’t help that backup QB Jason Bean threw a pair of interceptions. Now KU confronts a tough turnaround at Baylor.
7 – West Virginia (3-3. 1-2)
Last week: Won 43-40 shootout over Baylor
This Saturday: at Texas Tech, 2 p.m. (FS1)
Neal Brown reminded media after beating Baylor last Thursday night that his Mountaineers have won three of their last four games, and that their “demise” was premature. Brown’s demise might be as well, though we’ll see how his team finishes.
8 – Baylor (3-3, 1-2)
Last week: Couldn’t keep up at West Virginia
This Saturday: vs. Kansas, 11 a.m. (ESPN2)
The starting quarterback turned a touchdown drive into a scoop-and-score for West Virginia. The backup quarterback turned a touchdown drive into an awful interception. And the special teams caved in on an extra point, the ultimate difference on the scoreboard. Just a massive giveaway by the Bears in Morgantown.
9 – Texas Tech (3-3, 1-2)
Last week: idle
This Saturday: vs. West Virginia, 2 p.m. (FS1)
From Don Williams of the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: “As Texas Tech quarterbacks Tyler Shough, Donovan Smith and Behren Morton continue to heal from assorted injuries, Tech coaches continue to talk about putting all three on the field at the same time in formations known only internally.” OK.
10 – Iowa State (3-4, 0-4)
Last week: Showed some life offensively before falling at Texas
This Saturday: idle
The Cyclones have lost by 7 to Baylor, by 3 to Kansas, by 1 to Kansas State and by 3 to Texas the past four weeks. Matt Campbell’s tirade over the Dekkers fumble call late in Austin wasn’t just momentary anger but pent-up frustration.
Oklahoma State Cowboys vs TCU Horned Frogs
Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) attempts a pass during a football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the TCU Horned Frogs in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.
TCU safety Abraham Camara (14) tackles Oklahoma State fullback Braden Cassity (90) during a football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the TCU Horned Frogs in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.
Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) walks off the field after throwing an interception during a football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the TCU Horned Frogs in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.
TCU cornerback Josh Newton (24) tackles Oklahoma State wide receiver John Paul Richardson (17) during a football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the TCU Horned Frogs in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.
Oklahoma State linebacker Lamont Bishop (11) tackles TCU running back Emari Demercado (3) during a football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the TCU Horned Frogs in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.
Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) runs past TCU linebacker Johnny Hodges (57) during a football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the TCU Horned Frogs in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.
Oklahoma State defensive end Ben Kopenski (52) hits TCU quarterback Max Duggan (15) after an attempted pass during a football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the TCU Horned Frogs in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.
Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders attempts a pass over a TCU defender during a football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the TCU Horned Frogs in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.
Oklahoma State cornerback Cam Smith (3) tackles TCU wide receiver Taye Barber (4) during a football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the TCU Horned Frogs in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.
Oklahoma State linebacker Mason Cobb (0) tackles TCU quarterback Max Duggan (15) during a football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the TCU Horned Frogs in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.
Oklahoma State defensive end Brock Martin (9) takes a knee as TCU defensive lineman Tymon Mitchell (91) runs to celebrate with teammates after TCU's 43-40 win in double overtime between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the TCU Horned Frogs in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.
Oklahoma State safety Jason Taylor II (25) knocks a pass away intended for TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) near the goalie during the fourth quarter in a football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the TCU Horned Frogs in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.
TCU quarterback Max Duggan (15) looks at the official after being stopped just short of the goal line during the second overtime in a football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the TCU Horned Frogs in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.
Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon (0) tackles TCU wide receiver Derius Davis (11) on a punt during the fourth quarter in a football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the TCU Horned Frogs in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.
Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon (0) celebrates after making a tackle on a punt during the fourth quarter in a football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the TCU Horned Frogs in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.
TCU safety Bud Clark (26) intercepts a pass intended for Oklahoma State wide receiver Braydon Johnson (8) during the fourth quarter in a football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the TCU Horned Frogs in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.
Oklahoma State safety Kendal Daniels (5) attempts to tackle TCU running back Kendre Miller (33) during the second overtime in a football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the TCU Horned Frogs in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.
TCU offensive tackle Brandon Coleman (77) recovers a fumbles during the third quarter in a football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the TCU Horned Frogs in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.
Oklahoma State safety Jason Taylor II (25) knocks a pass away intended for TCU wide receiver Derius Davis (11) during the fourth quarter in a football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the TCU Horned Frogs in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.
Oklahoma State defensive tackle Sione Asi (99) and linebacker Mason Cobb (0) tackle TCU running back Kendre Miller (33) during the third quarter in a football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the TCU Horned Frogs in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.
Oklahoma State defensive end Trace Ford (94) celebrates with defensive end Brock Martin (9) after tipping a pass during the fourth quarter in a football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the TCU Horned Frogs in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.
Oklahoma State safety Sean Michael Flanagan (18) tackles TCU running back Kendre Miller (33) during the fourth quarter in a football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the TCU Horned Frogs in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.
TCU linebacker Dee Winters (13) tackles Oklahoma State running back Dominic Richardson (20) during the fourth quarter in a football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the TCU Horned Frogs in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.
Oklahoma State running back Jaden Nixon (23) leaps over TCU safety Namdi Obiazor (4) during the third quarter in a football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the TCU Horned Frogs in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.
Oklahoma State defensive tackle Sione Asi (99) hits TCU quarterback Max Duggan (15) after he attempts a pass during the fourth quarter in a football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the TCU Horned Frogs in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.
Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) attempts a pas during the second overtime in a football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the TCU Horned Frogs in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.
Oklahoma State safety Sean Michael Flanagan (18),offensive lineman Taylor Miterko (68), and quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) walk off the field as TCU players and fans celebrate after their 43-40 double overtime loss in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.
Oklahoma State safety Thomas Harper (13) tackles TCU running back Kendre Miller (33) during the second quarter of a football game between Oklahoma State Cowboys and TCU Horned Frogs in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.
An official holds back Oklahoma State defensive end Trace Ford (94) after a play during the first quarter of a football game between Oklahoma State Cowboys and TCU Horned Frogs in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.
Oklahoma State defensive tackle Brendon Evers (98) tackles TCU running back Kendre Miller (33) short of the end zone during the first quarter during a football game between Oklahoma State Cowboys and TCU Horned Frogs in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.
TCU cornerback Josh Newton (24) knocks a pass away in the end zone intended for Oklahoma State wide receiver Braydon Johnson (8) during a football game between Oklahoma State Cowboys and TCU Horned Frogs in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.
Oklahoma State cornerback Cam Smith (3) tackles safety Thomas Harper (13) tackle TCU running back Kendre Miller (33) during the second quarter of a football game between Oklahoma State Cowboys and TCU Horned Frogs in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.