Guerin Emig's Big 12 rankings: Sooners and Cowboys separate from pack

5 – Kansas State (6-3, 3-3)

Last week: Cruised at Kansas 35-10

This Saturday: vs. West Virginia, 11 a.m. (FS1)

K-State beat its Sunflower Showdown rival for the 13th consecutive time. The only FBS program with a longer winning streak in an annual series is Alabama. The Crimson Tide is up to 15 victories and counting over Tennessee.

6 – TCU (4-5, 2-4)

Last week: Sprang a big upset over Baylor

This Saturday: at OSU, 7 p.m. (FOX)

Morris’ explosion against Baylor (461 passing yards, 70 rushing yards and 3 total touchdowns) no doubt has OSU’s attention. Something tells me the complex Cowboys won’t be as easy to solve for a quarterback making his second career start.

7 – West Virginia (4-5, 2-4)

Last week: Sprang a big leak against OSU

This Saturday: at K-State, 11 a.m. (FS1)