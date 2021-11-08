Guerin Emig's Big 12 rankings: Sooners and Cowboys separate from pack

I wonder what Lincoln Riley was thinking watching the Oklahoma State defense destroy West Virginia Saturday afternoon?
I wonder what Steve Sarkisian was thinking on Texas’ sad plane ride home from Iowa State deep into Saturday night?
I wonder what Gary Patterson was thinking watching TCU birth a star in quarterback Chandler Morris against Baylor, the Horned Frogs’ first game since Patterson’s removal?
I wonder what the coming Saturday will bring?
To the rankings...
1 – Oklahoma (9-0, 6-0)
Last week: idle
This Saturday: at Baylor, 11 a.m. (FOX)
Safety Delarrin Turner-Yell on the Sooners’ No. 8 ranking in last week’s initial College Football Playoff ranking: “Being on social media, you’re gonna come across it sooner or later. We’re motivated anyways. It’s November. They can’t deny us if we’re undefeated and that’s our whole thing. The rest is outside noise.”
2 – Oklahoma State (8-1, 5-1)
Last week: Swatted aside West Virginia 24-3
This Saturday: vs. TCU, 7 p.m. (FOX)
Three storylines they’ll follow on the national telecast Saturday night in Stillwater: the absurd excellence of OSU’s defense, the odd midseason firing of Patterson and the celebration surrounding Barry Sanders’ statue unveiling/Boone Pickens Stadium Ring of Honor induction.
3 – Iowa State (6-3, 4-2)
Last week: Used dominant second half to pop Texas 30-7
This Saturday: at Texas Tech, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN2)
The Cyclones go from being carved up by West Virginia quarterback Jarret Doege to carving up Texas QBs Casey Thompson and Hudson Card. Which leads me to believe linebacker Mike Rose, back in ISU’s lineup after missing the loss to West Virginia, must be the Big 12’s most important player.
4 – Baylor (7-2, 4-2)
Last week: Stunned at TCU 30-28
This Saturday: vs. OU, 11 a.m. (FOX)
The Bears allowed Morris to complete passes covering 63, 53, 35, 33 and 29 yards. That feels like a big problem with Caleb Williams and the Sooners coming to Waco this Saturday.
5 – Kansas State (6-3, 3-3)
Last week: Cruised at Kansas 35-10
This Saturday: vs. West Virginia, 11 a.m. (FS1)
K-State beat its Sunflower Showdown rival for the 13th consecutive time. The only FBS program with a longer winning streak in an annual series is Alabama. The Crimson Tide is up to 15 victories and counting over Tennessee.
6 – TCU (4-5, 2-4)
Last week: Sprang a big upset over Baylor
This Saturday: at OSU, 7 p.m. (FOX)
Morris’ explosion against Baylor (461 passing yards, 70 rushing yards and 3 total touchdowns) no doubt has OSU’s attention. Something tells me the complex Cowboys won’t be as easy to solve for a quarterback making his second career start.
7 – West Virginia (4-5, 2-4)
Last week: Sprang a big leak against OSU
This Saturday: at K-State, 11 a.m. (FS1)
Neal Brown’s money line about the Cowboys’ D – “They just consumed us” -- got a lot of attention, but he also gave a telling nod to Jim Knowles for surprising the Mountaineers with more defenders at the line of scrimmage and, as a result, freeing pass-rushers to come 1-on-1 at Doege.
8 – Texas (4-5, 2-4)
Last week: Turned a 7-3 halftime lead into a 30-7 loss in Ames
This Saturday: vs. Kansas, 6:30 p.m. (ESPNU)
The Longhorns close with KU, West Virginia on the road and then back home against K-State. They’ll reach six wins and bowl eligibility, but won’t do nearly enough to put out a fire that’s been raging around Austin since halftime of the OU game.
9 – Texas Tech (5-4, 2-4)
Last week: idle
This Saturday: vs. Iowa State, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN2)
The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal reported early Monday that Baylor assistant Joey McGuire will be the Red Raiders’ next head coach. Good for McGuire, a Texas high school veteran making the most of his shot at big-time college ball.
10 – Kansas (1-8, 0-6)
Last week: Went down hard to the Wildcats
This Saturday: at Texas, 6:30 p.m. (ESPNU)
No, Horn haters, Kansas has no shot to repeat its near-upset in Austin from 2019. These Jayhawks don’t have Pooka Williams, or 2019 quarterback Carter Stanley for that matter.