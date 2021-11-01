Guerin Emig's Big 12 rankings: OU and OSU back on track for Big 12 championship Bedlam

November arrives with Oklahoma flexing, Oklahoma State surging and back-to-back Bedlam Nov. 27 and in the Dec. 4 Big 12 championship game a distinct possibility.

No offense, Santa, but this is the best month of the year.

To the rankings...

1 – Oklahoma (9-0, 6-0)

Last week: Trashed Texas Tech 52-21

This Saturday: idle

Defensive leader Isaiah Thomas post-Tech: “We’re 9-0 now (but) what we’ve done in the past was good enough to get us those wins but not to our standards. We decided to put our foot down and decided to play the way we know how to play.”

2 – Oklahoma State (7-1, 4-1)

Last week: Clobbered Kansas 55-3

This Saturday: at West Virginia, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)