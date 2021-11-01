Guerin Emig's Big 12 rankings: OU and OSU back on track for Big 12 championship Bedlam

November arrives with Oklahoma flexing, Oklahoma State surging and back-to-back Bedlam Nov. 27 and in the Dec. 4 Big 12 championship game a distinct possibility.
No offense, Santa, but this is the best month of the year.
To the rankings...
1 – Oklahoma (9-0, 6-0)
Last week: Trashed Texas Tech 52-21
This Saturday: idle
Defensive leader Isaiah Thomas post-Tech: “We’re 9-0 now (but) what we’ve done in the past was good enough to get us those wins but not to our standards. We decided to put our foot down and decided to play the way we know how to play.”
2 – Oklahoma State (7-1, 4-1)
Last week: Clobbered Kansas 55-3
This Saturday: at West Virginia, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)
For those worried about WVU being a trap game, a couple things: 1, The Mountaineers have OSU’s full attention having just upset Iowa State and 2, The Cowboys find a way to beat these guys, with six straight wins in the series and eight wins over the last 10 meetings.
3 – Baylor (7-1, 4-1)
Last week: Rallied to top Texas 31-24
This Saturday: at TCU, 2:30 p.m. (Fox)
Abram Smith looked like the Big 12’s best running back during his field-switching, game-clinching 32-yard touchdown run against Texas. What a 1-2 punch Dave Aranda has found in Smith and Trestan Ebner. What a dangerous team this is heading into the home stretch.
4 – Iowa State (5-3, 3-2)
Last week: Stunned at West Virginia 38-31
This Saturday: vs. Texas, 6:30 p.m. (FS1)
The Cyclones have the loudest home crowd in the conference. They’re going to need it under the lights of Jack Trice Stadium this weekend as a boost from that bad loss in Morgantown. The Clones surrendered 492 yards. Did they miss injured linebacker Mike Rose that much?
5 – Kansas State (5-3, 2-3)
Last week: Dispatched TCU 31-12
This Saturday: at Kansas, 11 a.m. (FS1)
Defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah recorded four sacks and forced two fumbles in a command performance against the Horned Frogs. Let’s all learn the pronunciation – “ann-you-DEE-kay you-ZAH-mah” – since we’re going to refer to him often moving forward.
6 – West Virginia (4-4, 2-3)
Last week: Shocked Iowa State 38-31
This Saturday: vs. OSU, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Jarret Doege threw for 370 yards and 3 touchdowns. Leddie Brown rushed for 109 yards and 2 scores. That’s the second straight game WVU has gotten terrific complementary efforts from their two offensive leaders. Let’s see how they fare against the OSU defense this week.
7 – Texas (4-4, 2-3)
Last week: Blew another double-digit second-half lead at Baylor
This Saturday: at Iowa State, 6:30 p.m. (FS1)
As if it wasn’t bad enough for the Longhorns, Bijan Robinson looked like he might have hit an overusage wall in Waco. The normally dynamic running back ran 17 times for just 43 yards against the Bears.
8 – TCU (3-5, 1-4)
Last week: Lost listlessly at K-State
This Saturday: vs. Baylor, 2:30 p.m. (Fox)
Former Minnesota head man Jerry Kill is the interim head coach in Fort Worth. He’ll want to fare better this weekend replacing Gary Patterson than Texas Tech’s Sonny Cumbie did as the interim HC replacing Matt Wells at OU.
9 – Texas Tech (5-4, 2-4)
Last week: Lost Wells, then lost 52-21 at OU
This Saturday: idle
With Patterson’s departure at TCU, Tech will have competition in the Sonny Dykes Sweepstakes. Maybe the Red Raiders wind up up with UTSA coach Jeff Traylor and the Frogs get Dykes, currently at SMU. Or vice versa.
10 – Kansas (1-7, 0-5)
Last week: Never had a chance at OSU
This Saturday: vs. K-State, 11 a.m. (FS1)
Lance Leipold endeared himself to KU followers when the Jayhawks hung tough against OU. What he really needs to do to make an impression is hang tough with K-State. KU hasn’t won the Sunflower Showdown since 2008.
