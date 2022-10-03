Guerin Emig's Big 12 rankings: OSU the first clear-cut leader of the conference after beating Baylor

Some traces of separation in the Big 12 this week, which is good news for Oklahoma State but certainly not Oklahoma...

1 – Oklahoma State (4-0, 1-0 in the Big 12)

Last week: Won a huge league opener at Baylor 36-25

This Saturday: vs. Texas Tech, 2:30 p.m. (FS1)

Two key position groups were a big help to Spencer Sanders in Waco — an offensive line that fought the Bears’ vaunted defensive front to a draw or better, and a receiving corps that got consistency from Brennan Presley and big moments from Braydon Johnson and Bryson Green.

2 – Kansas (5-0, 2-0)

Last week: Pulled out 14-11 victory over Iowa State

This Saturday: vs. TCU, 11 a.m. (FS1)

Good teams don’t just win works of art starring dual threat quarterbacks. So it was for unbeaten KU in Lawrence last week, when ISU contained Jalon Daniels but could not score more than one touchdown against a resurgent Jayhawks defense.

3 – Kansas State (4-1, 2-0)

Last week: Held off Texas Tech 37-28

This Saturday: at Iowa State, 6:30 p.m. (ESPNU)

The Sooners created a monster in Adrian Martinez. The born-again K-State quarterback ran 12 times for 171 yards and three touchdowns against the Red Raiders, and has now accounted for nine scores over the past two weeks.

4 – TCU (4-0, 1-0)

Last week: Humiliated OU 55-24

This Saturday: at Kansas, 11 a.m. (FS1)

While Lance Leipold and KU’s offensive staff have done wonders with Daniels, Sonny Dykes and offensive coordinator Garrett Riley have done the same for Max Duggan. Should be a fireworks display Saturday in Lawrence.

5 – Baylor (3-2, 1-1)

Last week: Trailed nearly all game against OSU

This Saturday: idle

I’m pretty sure the Bears are going to finish higher than fifth in this conference, balanced as it is, but there’s no way around their 3-2 record. It looked like they missed 2021 Big 12 rushing champ Abram Smith against OSU.

6 – Texas (3-2, 1-1)

Last week: Took 28-0 lead on West Virginia, settled for 38-20 win

This Saturday: vs. OU in Dallas, 11 a.m. (ABC)

I know strange things happen every October in the Cotton Bowl, but man does Saturday morning set up deliciously for the Longhorns. Bijan Robinson against OU’s 118th-ranked run defense + Hudson Card/Quinn Ewers throwing deep posts to Xavier Worthy = deep trouble for the Sooners.

7 – Texas Tech (3-2, 1-1)

Last week: Came up short at K-State

This Saturday: at OSU, 2:30 p.m. (FS1)

No rest whatsoever for the Red Raiders, who travel to Stillwater as the first college football team since 1995 Ohio State to play five ranked opponents over its first six games.

8 – Iowa State (3-2, 0-2)

Last week: Shanked late field goal and fell at KU

This Saturday: vs. K-State, 6:30 p.m. (ESPNU)

We paid so much attention to the Cyclones losing Brock Purdy, Breece Hall and Charlie Kolar that we totally missed the graduation of four-year kicker Connor Assalley. We get it now with Jace Gilbert missing three field goal tries in the loss at Kansas.

9 – Oklahoma (3-2, 0-2)

Last week: Just dreadful in Forth Worth

This Saturday: vs. Texas in Dallas, 11 a.m. (ABC)

An OU defeat Saturday sends the program to its first in-season three-game losing streak since 1998 and makes six-win bowl eligibility a 50/50 proposition. Brent Venables has had a powerful psychological pull on his players since arriving 10 months ago. He needs every bit of that mojo right now.

10 – West Virginia (2-3, 0-2)

Last week: Went down hard at Texas

This Saturday: idle

The Mountaineers trailed 28-0 in Austin while being picked apart by Card. Neal Brown probably needs four more wins to secure his job. Not sure where he gets them in a league this rugged.

