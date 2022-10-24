Guerin Emig's Big 12 football rankings: TCU-OSU-KState hold strong at 1-2-3

No movement at the top half of the Big 12 Conference this week. The question over the final four weeks of the regular season: Are the two royals Oklahoma or Texas stuck where they are? Or will new-bloods TCU, Oklahoma State and Kansas State continue to box them out?

1 – TCU (7-0, 4-0 in the Big 12)

Last week: Rallied from 28-10 deficit to top Kansas State 38-28

This Saturday: at West Virginia, 11 a.m. (ESPN)

The Horned Frogs have heart (second straight double-digit rally), explosiveness (65- and 55-yard touchdown throws on K-State) and steadiness (Kendre Miller 29 carries for 155 yards on K-State, plus a kicker now 35-of-45 on field goals in his career).

2 – Oklahoma State (6-1, 3-1)

Last week: Rallied from 34-24 deficit to top Texas 41-34

This Saturday: at Kansas State, 2:30 p.m. (Fox)

Longhorn fans will whine about the 14-0 penalty disparity in Stillwater and blame that on some “we’ll get you for going to the SEC” conspiracy. Those more reasonable know it’s a sign that Mike Gundy and coaching 14 times better than their burnt orange counterparts.

3 – Kansas State (5-2, 3-1)

Last week: Lost QB Adrian Martinez, then lost lead at TCU

This Saturday: vs. OSU, 2:30 p.m. (Fox)

Battle of attrition upcoming in Manhattan, with both teams suffering from key injuries. The difference might be at quarterback. Gundy reported late Saturday that Spencer Sanders (shoulder) felt better against Texas than at TCU the previous week, and Chris Klieman doesn’t know about Martinez’s (leg?) status.

4 – Texas (5-3, 3-2)

Last week: Let one slip away at OSU

This Saturday: idle

Longhorns linebacker DeMarvion Overshown before leaving Stillwater: “It hurts to the core. I’m hurting, everyone in the locker room is hurting. Losing a big game on the road, going into a bye week, it’s going to sting.”

5 – Oklahoma (4-3, 1-3)

Last week: idle

This Saturday: at Iowa State, 11 a.m. (FS1)

The Cyclones lead the league in run defense, pass defense, scoring defense and total defense. If the Sooners want to build on their momentum from beating Kansas, it’s on Dillon Gabriel to get that done in his offense's stiffest challenge of the year.

6 – Baylor (4-3, 2-2)

Last week: Rode ground game to 35-23 win over Kansas

This Saturday: at Texas Tech, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

I don’t know that Bears freshman running back Richard Reese will make All-Big 12 this year with Bijan Robinson and Deuce Vaughn ahead of him. He keeps rushing for 186 yards and 2 touchdowns as he did against KU, he’s certain to be pre-2023 season All-Big 12.

7 – Texas Tech (4-3, 2-2)

Last week: Destroyed West Virginia 48-10

This Saturday: vs. Baylor, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

The Red Raiders featured a 300-yard passer, a 100-yard rusher and a 100-yard receiver in smoking the Mountaineers. Their defense forced four turnovers. OU isn’t going to want to go to Lubbock Nov. 26 needing to win to finish 6-6 and bowl eligible.

8 – Kansas (5-3, 2-3)

Last week: Fell behind 28-3 at Baylor, never caught up

This Saturday: idle

The Jayhawks are no longer in the Land of Make Believe. Jalon Daniels’ injury has caught up with them and the defense is fading. Starting to think it’s now a race for bowl eligibility, which means beating OSU or Texas at home, or Texas Tech or K-State on the road.

9 – West Virginia (3-4. 1-3)

Last week: Made a mess at Texas Tech

This Saturday: vs. TCU, 11 a.m. (ESPN)

Neal Brown postgame in Lubbock: “Not a lot to say. That was complete domination... Probably as disappointed as I’ve ever been as a football coach in my entire career.” That says a lot, actually.

10 – Iowa State (3-4, 0-4)

Last week: idle

This Saturday: vs. OU, 11 a.m. (FS1)

Wasn’t long ago you could do a Google search with Cyclones coach Matt Campbell and find him connected to every big job in the country. Now? From SI.com: “A source cautioned he might be less movable than in years past.” A rough season in Ames all around.