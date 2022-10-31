Guerin Emig's Big 12 football rankings: TCU is league's last College Football Playoff contender standing

TCU hasn’t just separated itself as the Big 12 Conference’s best team, it is now the last league team in the College Football Playoff race.

Oklahoma made some early CFP projections after blasting Nebraska Sept. 17. That seems absurd now.

Oklahoma State never showed up in those projections, but might have had it done what looked possible for two hours at TCU Oct. 15 – blown out the Horned Frogs. OSU lost in double overtime instead, then lost in historic fashion at Kansas State Saturday. Goodbye.

K-State was probably eliminated from national contention when it fell to Tulane Sept. 17. The Wildcats’ Oct. 22 loss at TCU finished them off.

It’s TCU or bust, then, for a conference whose only member to have qualified for the CFP is Oklahoma.

The Horned Frogs are 8-0. They are advised to finish 13-0 if they want to make the Football Four.

Finish the regular season 12-0 and lose the Big 12 championship game, the Frogs are probably playing in the Cotton Bowl. They get nowhere near the CFP.

Finish the regular season 11-1, meaning a loss to Texas Tech, Texas, Baylor or Iowa State, and win the Big 12 title game, the Frogs have a Playoff shot as a one-loss Power 5 champ.

The problem in that scenario is Georgia, Tennessee, Ohio State, Michigan and Clemson are all still unbeaten. Alabama, Ole Miss, USC, UCLA and Oregon all have just one loss.

That’s a crowded CFP field this late in a season, with some very heavy hitters still in contention. Lose once and it becomes a resume watch for the Frogs.

They’ll have a lot of good wins by virtue of their Big 12 schedule, but no eye-catchers. They’ll get no help from beating Colorado, Tarleton and SMU in September.

Here’s the mission for Sonny Dykes: beat Texas Tech, then win at Baylor, then at Texas, then beat Iowa State back home, then beat K-State in Arlington Dec. 3 for the Big 12 title.

That puts TCU in the College Football Playoff. It’s the Frogs’, and the Big 12’s, only guarantee to make a national splash this season.

1 – TCU (8-0, 5-0 in the Big 12)

Last week: Won another shootout, 41-31 at West Virginia

This Saturday: vs. Texas Tech, 11 a.m. (Fox)

TCU gained 494 yards on 55 plays, an average of 9.0 per snap. Max Duggan completed 71-, 57- and 55-yard passes. Kendre Miller ripped off a 51-yard run. Emani Bailey’s only carry was a 30-yard touchdown. Have fun with this offense, Red Raiders.

2 – Kansas State (6-2, 4-1)

Last week: Ransacked OSU 48-0

This Saturday: vs. Texas, 6 p.m. (FS1)

K-State joins TCU (Duggan), Texas (Hudson Card) and Texas Tech (Behren Morton) in the Big 12’s Backup Quarterback Victory Club. Take a bow, Will Howard, for your career-high 296 yards and school record-tying 4 touchdown passes against the Cowboys.

3 – Oklahoma State (6-2, 3-2)

Last week: A 3-hour catastrophe in Manhattan

This Saturday: at Kansas, 2:30 p.m. (FS1)

Mike Gundy before leaving the Little Apple: "The 14 or 16 hours that we have tomorrow to work as coaches won’t be much fun. But they’ll be very important to come up with answers and solutions." If Gundy has the staff I believe he does, they’ll come with up answers.

4 – Texas (5-3, 3-2)

Last week: idle

This Saturday: at K-State, 6 p.m. (FS1)

A major opportunity for Texas to jump back into Big 12 championship game contention Saturday night in Manhattan, although history isn’t on the Horns’ side. They are 3-7 all-time at K-State.

5 – Oklahoma (5-3, 2-3)

Last week: Bottled up Iowa State 27-13

This Saturday: vs. Baylor, 2 p.m. (ESPN+)

Brent Venables has his linebackers in the right spots again and making a difference. DaShaun White in particular made the biggest difference in Ames. Now if only Venables could get his defensive linemen to be as disruptive as they were when the Sooners were 3-0.

6 – Baylor (5-3, 3-2)

Last week: Pulled away from Texas Tech 45-17

This Saturday: at OU, 2 p.m. (ESPN+)

Hard to know who/what was more impressive in Lubbock Saturday night – Baylor running back Richard Reese (36 carries for 148 yards and 3 touchdowns) or a Bears defense that held Tech to 308 yards and intercepted five passes.

7 – Kansas (5-3, 2-3)

Last week: idle

This Saturday: vs. OSU, 2:30 p.m. (FS1)

The Jayhawks are going to have to outscore somebody to win a sixth game and qualify for a bowl. That puts all eyes on injured QB1 Jalon Daniels, who hasn’t played since suffering an ankle injury against TCU three weeks ago. How much did KU’s off week help him heal?

8 – Texas Tech (4-4, 2-3)

Last week: Blown out by Baylor

This Saturday: at TCU, 11 a.m. (Fox)

Morton is talented enough to drive OSU crazy in a close loss in Stillwater. He is also a freshman who is learning as he throws. Dave Aranda’s Baylor defense just taught the kid a harsh lesson. Stat line Saturday night: 11-of-34 for 152 yards and 3 interceptions.

9 – West Virginia (3-5. 1-4)

Last week: Couldn’t keep up with TCU

This Saturday: at Iowa State, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

Neal Brown postgame Saturday: "People can be upset with me, but they can’t question how those guys played today. People can be frustrated with me and it’s fine, but there shouldn’t be any ill-will with those kids." Brown as WVU coach: 20-23 overall, 12-19 in the Big 12.

10 – Iowa State (3-5, 0-5)

Last week: Went down to the Sooners

This Saturday: vs. West Virginia, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

Everyone has been saying that there are no cakewalks, layups, gimmes, whatever you want to call them, in the Big 12 this season. Wrong. There are for defenses lining up to play the Iowa State offense.