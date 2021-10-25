Guerin Emig's Big 12 football rankings: OSU's loss brings drama into Big 12 championship race

We have drama some drama now.

Had Oklahoma State beaten Iowa State Saturday, the Cowboys would have had one boot in AT&T Stadium, site of the Dec. 4 Big 12 Conference championship. The Oklahoma Sooners, ordinary as they look, are still unbeaten in conference and, therefore, have one Shetland pony hoof in JerryWorld.

Now the Cowboys need to win out, Bedlam included Nov. 27, while keeping an eye on what Iowa State and Baylor are doing. All three of those squads have one Big 12 loss.

Texas has two Big 12 losses. The Longhorns are a league championship longshot, but I suppose OSU might keep an eye on them as well.

The Cowboys are going to be just fine if they play as they did in Ames. They will win their share from here on out, and if they do that they should play on Dec. 4.

But will play on Dec. 4? OSU needed to beat Iowa State Saturday to feel totally confident about that.

1 – Oklahoma (8-0, 5-0)

Last week: Stumbled to a 35-23 win at Kansas

This Saturday: vs. Texas Tech, 2:30 p.m. (ABC)