Guerin Emig's Big 12 football rankings: OSU's loss brings drama into Big 12 championship race

We have drama some drama now.
Had Oklahoma State beaten Iowa State Saturday, the Cowboys would have had one boot in AT&T Stadium, site of the Dec. 4 Big 12 Conference championship. The Oklahoma Sooners, ordinary as they look, are still unbeaten in conference and, therefore, have one Shetland pony hoof in JerryWorld.
Now the Cowboys need to win out, Bedlam included Nov. 27, while keeping an eye on what Iowa State and Baylor are doing. All three of those squads have one Big 12 loss.
Texas has two Big 12 losses. The Longhorns are a league championship longshot, but I suppose OSU might keep an eye on them as well.
The Cowboys are going to be just fine if they play as they did in Ames. They will win their share from here on out, and if they do that they should play on Dec. 4.
But will play on Dec. 4? OSU needed to beat Iowa State Saturday to feel totally confident about that.
1 – Oklahoma (8-0, 5-0)
Last week: Stumbled to a 35-23 win at Kansas
This Saturday: vs. Texas Tech, 2:30 p.m. (ABC)
The Sooners who showed up in Lawrence might beat Tech, but have no shot at Baylor, against Iowa State and at OSU to close out the regular season. Don’t expect OU to be that lethargic again. Do expect Lincoln Riley and Alex Grinch to work even harder to patch their team’s obvious holes.
2 – Iowa State (5-2, 3-1)
Last week: Pulled out 24-21 win over OSU
This Saturday: at West Virginia, 1 p.m. (ESPN+)
We know all about Brock Purdy, Breece Hall and Charlie Kolar. We tend to ignore Cyclones wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson. Big mistake. Hutchinson’s career-high 12 catches for 125 yards helped make a hero of Purdy Saturday, and sparked ISU to its biggest win of the year.
3 – Oklahoma State (6-1, 3-1)
Last week: lost a heartbreaker in Ames
This Saturday: vs. Kansas, 6 p.m. (FS1)
The only serious problem emerging from Saturday’s setback is an issue we put aside while OSU was winning, but can’t any longer – the Cowboys have not scored a touchdown in the third quarter all season. That’s as bizarre as it is bothersome.
4 – Baylor (6-1, 3-1)
Last week: idle
This Saturday: vs. Texas, 11 a.m. (ABC)
Dave Aranda is gaining some national steam in his second season coaching the Bears, his name being connected to the LSU vacancy. If Aranda beats Texas Saturday and then OU in two weeks, Baylor AD Mack Rhoades should sit down with his agent immediately.
5 – Texas (4-3, 2-2)
Last week: idle
This Saturday: at Baylor, 11 a.m. (ABC)
Steve Sarkisian answered questions during his bye week about the viability of starting quarterback Casey Thompson. Sark has bigger problems than that. If he drops his next two games at Baylor and at Iowa State, he’ll be 4-5 overall and 2-4 in the Big 12.
6 – Kansas State (4-3, 1-3)
Last week: Rallied to win at Texas Tech 25-24
This Saturday: vs. TCU, 2:30 p.m. (ESPNU)
I had no idea until local sports radio shared it last week – Kansas State had lost eight straight Big 12 games headed to Lubbock. It looked like nine when the Wildcats trailed 24-10 at halftime. Credit Deuce Vaughn and the K-State defense for a morale-restoring comeback.
7 – West Virginia (3-4, 1-3)
Last week: Won at TCU 29-17
This Saturday: vs. Iowa State, 1 p.m. (ESPN+)
Leddie Brown rushed for 111 yards and embattled quarterback Jarret Doege was an efficient 21-of-28 for 257 yards. Oh, and the Mountaineers’ defense pitched a second-half shutout while intercepting Max Duggan twice.
8 – TCU (3-4, 1-3)
Last week: Dropped a dispiriting home game to the Mounties
This Saturday: at Kansas State, 2:30 p.m. (ESPNU)
I have no answers about this team. One week after piling up 529 yards at OU, TCU scored one offensive touchdown against West Virginia at home.
9 – Texas Tech (5-3, 2-3)
Last week: Lost 14-point halftime lead, then a 25-24 game to K-State
This Saturday: at OU, 2:30 p.m. (ABC)
Tech’s finishing schedule: at OU, home to Iowa State, home to OSU, at Baylor. The Red Raiders could easily finish 5-7 and 2-7, which would probably doom third-year coach Matt Wells.
10 – Kansas (1-6, 0-4)
Last week: Put up a heck of a fight against OU
This Saturday: at OSU, 6 p.m. (FS1)
I have to think KU’s effort against the Sooners amounted to a last stand this season. OSU won’t be up for Saturday’s game, but neither will the Jayhawks.