Guerin Emig's Big 12 football rankings: OSU to the top, Texas to the very bottom

Oklahoma State is at the top. Texas... TEXAS!... is at the bottom. And there is intrigue at points in between.
To the rankings...
1 – Oklahoma State (9-1, 6-1)
Last week: Blasted TCU 63-17
This Saturday: at Texas Tech, 7 p.m. (FOX)
Sometimes things fall into place for a coach. Such is life for Mike Gundy this season, about to play his eighth straight conference game against an opponent coming off a big win or big effort. Once more, the Cowboys should be locked and loaded by Saturday.
2 – Baylor (8-2, 5-2)
Last week: Upset Oklahoma 27-14
This Saturday: at Kansas State, 4:30 p.m. (FS1)
The Bears out-rushed OU 206-12 in the second half. That’s a tribute to the strength of Abram Smith, the coaching adjustments of offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes and the fortitude of a Baylor defense that both contained Kennedy Brooks and got after OU’s quarterbacks for five sacks.
3 – Oklahoma (9-1, 6-1)
Last week: Fell at Baylor
This Saturday: vs. Iowa State, 11 a.m. (FOX)
Safety Delarrin Turner-Yell before leaving Waco: “Didn’t really have a respect for what finishing was. If you look at it, it seems as if Baylor had finishing on their minds. And it looks as if we didn’t.” Not exactly the time of year you want to hear that from a Sooner.
4 – Kansas State (7-3, 4-3)
Last week: Defeated West Virginia 34-17
This Saturday: vs. Baylor, 4:30 p.m. (FS1)
The Wildcats won how they so often do. They cashed an interception into a quick 7-0 lead. They blocked a West Virginia punt for a touchdown and 14-0 advantage. They threw safe passes and didn’t turn the ball over. And they were penalized just once.
5 – Texas Tech (6-4, 3-4)
Last week: Kicked a 62-yard field goal to beat Iowa State
This Saturday: vs. OSU, 7 p.m. (FOX)
In August I picked Tyler Shough, Tech’s transfer quarterback from Oregon, as Big 12 Newcomer of the Year. He’s third string now. Freshman Donovan Smith, replacing Shough replacement Henry Colombi, threw for 322 yards and 3 touchdowns against Iowa State before Jonathan Garibay’s game-winning bomb.
6 – Iowa State (6-4, 4-3)
Last week: Tumbled at Tech 41-38
This Saturday: at OU, 11 a.m. (FOX)
The defense surrendered 529 yards. Brock Purdy threw two interceptions. The Cyclones fell behind 28-7 and 31-14. They deserved to lose long before Garibay nailed his 62-yard walk-off field goal.
7 – TCU (4-6, 2-5)
Last week: Roasted by OSU 63-17
This Saturday: vs. Kansas, 3 p.m. (ESPN+)
The saving grace from Saturday night’s experience in Stillwater was the Horned Frogs at least scored. That makes it 365 games in a row dating back to 1991, tied for the second-longest streak in NCAA history.
8 – West Virginia (4-6, 2-5)
Last week: Lost 34-17 at K-State
This Saturday: vs. Texas, 11 a.m. (ESPN2)
A rough Saturday for the program. The Moutaineers stumbled in Manhattan. And Sam Huff, the legendary linebacker on West Virginia’s first top-10 team in 1953, passed away at 87.
9 – Kansas (2-8, 1-6)
Last week: Banished Texas to the basement with 57-56 OT win
This Saturday: at TCU, 3 p.m. (ESPN+)
The Jayhawks’ 4,788-day wait is over. They have won a road conference game for the first time since Oct. 4, 2008. Their 100-game losing streak is over. They have won as an underdog of 24 points or more for the first time since 1978, a span of 100 games.
10 – Texas (4-6, 2-5)
Last week: Fell behind 14-0, 35-14 and 42-21 to KU before falling in OT
This Saturday: at West Virginia, 11 a.m. (ESPN2)
Austin American-Statesman columnist Kirk Bohls on what happened in Austin: “Un-freakin-believable. But then Texas has become an un-football team in 2021. Undisciplined. Undeniably bad. Unsure of itself. Undermanned. Maybe un-able to get to six wins and quality for a bowl.”