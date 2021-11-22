Guerin Emig's Big 12 football rankings: OSU still at the top, Texas still at the bottom

This Saturday: at Kansas, 6 p.m. (FS1)

Salt in the wound courtesy of the recap on WVU’s web page: “Texas, which announced it was leaving the Big 12 for the SEC this summer when the Big 12’s television deal expires in 20215, is in the midst of its worst football season since 1956.”

7 – Texas Tech (6-5, 3-5)

Last week: Struggled to gain positive yardage against OSU

This Saturday: at Baylor, 11 a.m. (FS1)

Before Saturday night I had never seen a team assessed a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty because of the behavior of its own fans. How sad for the faultless Red Raider players. How pitiful for the Red Raider fan base.

8 – TCU (5-6, 3-5)

Last week: Kicked a last-second field goal to beat Kansas 31-28

This Friday: at Iowa State, 3:30 p.m. (FS1)

Gary Patterson, fired as TCU coach Oct. 31, released a statement last week that began: “After 24 years, Kelsey (Patterson’s wife) and I are at a loss of words to describe how we feel about Fort Worth and TCU. This is why it has taken me so long to respond.” Gulp.