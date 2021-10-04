Guerin Emig's Big 12 football rankings: OSU joins OU and Texas in Big 12 title chase

August perception: The Big 12 Conference will be a two-team race. Oklahoma and Iowa State.

Late September adjustment: Yeah, never mind Iowa State. Maybe Oklahoma and Texas?

Now: The Big 12 will be a three-team race. Oklahoma, Texas and Oklahoma State.

The next two weeks will be dynamite. OU-Texas Saturday in the Cotton Bowl, then OSU-Texas in Austin the following Saturday.

Buckle up.

To the rankings...

1 – Texas (4-1, 2-0)

Last week: Controlled the game before finishing off 32-27 win at TCU

This Saturday: vs. OU, 11 a.m. (ABC)

Offense isn’t going to be Texas’ problem. Defense remains more of a concern. TCU’s longest plays Saturday went for 33 yards (a Zach Evans run) and 25 (a Max Duggan completion). That counts as progress for the Longhorns.

2 – Oklahoma (5-0, 2-0)

Last week: Took a halftime lead and held it until winning 37-31 Kansas State

This Saturday: vs. Texas, 11 a.m. (ABC)