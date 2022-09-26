Guerin Emig's Big 12 football rankings: Mystery only thickens as we reach October

The West Virginia Mountaineers won at Virginia Tech by 23 points last week and still they’re at the bottom of my Big 12 Conference football rankings. Which brings me to an admission: I have no idea how to separate any of the 10 teams in this crazy league.

It will be October next weekend, and October typically offers a sliver of clarity. Not this year.

This year the Big 12 football race is as clear as a bowl of oatmeal.

Here’s my spoonful this week...

1 – Baylor (3-1, 1-0 in the Big 12)

Last week: Won at Iowa State 31-24

This Saturday: vs. Oklahoma State, 2:30 p.m. (Fox)

The Bears doubled the Cyclones’ rushing total in Ames. Their quarterback threw three touchdowns and no interceptions while ISU’s threw two of each. That’s how you win critical early-season conference road games like Saturday’s.

2 – Oklahoma State (3-0)

Last week: idle

This Saturday: at Baylor, 2:30 p.m. (Fox)

The first thing Mike Gundy needs in Waco is for Spencer Sanders to throw it to the Cowboys only (see: Sanders’ 7 interceptions against the Bears last year). The second task: find a run game. Sanders and Jaylen Warren got that going in OSU’s 24-14 regular-season win. The Pokes averaged 1.8 yards per carry in their 21-16 Big 12 Championship loss.

3 – Kansas (4-0, 1-0)

Last week: Beat Duke 35-27

This Saturday: vs. Iowa State, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

A lot of Jalon Daniels Heisman Watch talk during the Kansas-Duke telecast Saturday. Ehhh... Might be a tad premature for that, but no question the Jayhawks’ quarterback is, as the kids would say, straight ballin.’

4 – Kansas State (3-1, 1-0)

Last week: Shocked Oklahoma 41-34

This Saturday: vs. Texas Tech, 11 a.m. (ESPN+)

I didn’t think quarterback Adrian Martinez could play any better than he did in Nebraska’s loss at OU a year ago. Then Saturday night happened. Wow. Martinez takes his place alongside Skylar Thompson, Collin Klein, Josh Freeman and Ell Roberson among K-State QBs who have terrorized the Sooners the past 20 or so years.

5 – Oklahoma (3-1, 0-1)

Last week: Fell behind 14-0 to the purple gang and never fully recovered

This Saturday: at TCU, 11 a.m. (ABC)

This is going to eat Brent Venables alive: K-State featured two 100-yard rushers in the same game Saturday night for the first time since 2017. This is going to eat Venables' fan base alive: K-State has beaten OU teams ranked No. 6, No. 5 and No. 3 over the past four years.

6 – Texas Tech (3-1, 1-0)

Last week: Pulled out 37-34 win over Texas

This Saturday: at K-State, 11 a.m. (ESPN+)

How about Red Raiders head coach Joey McGuire converting six fourth-down tries, including a fourth-and-3 from midfield in a tie game with two minutes left in regulation. A lot of smiles across the Texas High School Coaches Association over Joey Mac, a Texas preps coach from 1995-2016.

7 – TCU (3-0)

Last week: Won the Iron Skillet over SMU 42-34

This Saturday: vs. OU, 11 a.m. (ABC)

Nice postgame moment for Horned Frogs head coach Sonny Dykes, who thanked Max Duggan for not bailing on him or the program after losing the starting QB race to Chandler Morris. Morris got hurt, Duggan stepped in and the Froggies are unbeaten.

8 – Texas (2-2, 0-1)

Last week: Lost at Texas Tech for first time since 2008

This Saturday: vs. West Virginia, 6:30 p.m. (FS1)

Remember that Texas defense that looked so strong against Alabama a couple weeks ago? It surrendered 479 yards, 31 first downs and 37 points in Lubbock. Longhorns QB Hudson Card did enough to win, he just didn’t get enough help.

9 – Iowa State (3-1, 0-1)

Last week: Fell to Baylor 31-24

This Saturday: at Kansas, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

Matt Campbell after going down to the Bears: “There were some great things we did, but precision and detail didn’t allow us to gain the momentum of the game.” ISU never led, and only had the game tied once – 7-7 after the first quarter.

10 – West Virginia (2-2, 0-1)

Last week: Rolled at Virginia Tech 33-10

This Saturday: at Texas, 6:30 p.m. (FS1)

Neal Brown before leaving Blacksburg: “That’s how we play defense here.” Quarterback JT Daniels and running back CJ Donaldson made a big difference for the Mountaineers last week, but Brown was right to praise his defense. Va Tech managed just 193 yards and went 2-of-12 on third and fourth down.