Guerin Emig's Big 12 football rankings: Look at those Jayhawks rise

Kansas moves up, Kansas State moves down and OU, Baylor and OSU hold at 1-2-3.

This week’s Big 12 Conference football rankings...

1 – Oklahoma (3-0)

Last week: Shook off quick deficit and destroyed Nebraska 49-14

This Saturday: vs. Kansas State, 7 p.m. (Fox)

Here’s an oddity only conference realignment can create: The Sooners are 8-2 vs. Nebraska since the 2000 1-vs-2 game in Norman, but just 2-7 in Lincoln since dropping their 1989 game there 42-25.

2 – Baylor (2-1)

Last week: Cruised past Texas State 42-7

This Saturday: at Iowa State, 11 a.m. (ESPN2 or ESPNU)

Freshman Richard Reese, established as Baylor’s featured running back after his 156-yard breakout Saturday, committed to the Bears over Texas State and Houston Baptist last November. A recruiting steal for Dave Aranda.

3 – Oklahoma State (3-0)

Last week: Did what was expected and beat UAPB 63-7

This Saturday: idle

How stacked has OSU’s defensive end position been the past two years? Collin Oliver, arguably the Big 12’s best pass-rusher, made just his second career start Saturday night against the Golden Lions.

4 – Texas (2-1)

Last week: Pulled away from UTSA 41-20

This Saturday: at Texas Tech, 2:30 p.m. (ABC or ESPN)

Injured quarterback Quinn Ewers threw the football some in warmups Saturday night, then Bijan Robinson rolled up 183 yards on the Roadrunners. Two very encouraging signs as the Longhorns start Big 12 play.

5 – Kansas (3-0, 1-0 in the Big 12)

Last week: Won at Houston 48-30

This Saturday: vs. Duke, 11 a.m. (FS1)

This feel-good story has escalated from cute to serious. The Jayhawks have rushed for over 200 yards in all three wins while converting 69 percent of their third-down tries. Two signs of very good football teams.

6 – TCU (2-0)

Last week: idle

This Saturday: at SMU, 11 a.m. (ESPN2 or ESPNU)

SMU won the "Battle for the Iron Skillet" last year by amassing nearly 600 yards against TCU’s defense. First-year coordinator Joe Gillespie can win a lot of Horned Frog hearts by putting a stop to that in Dallas Saturday.

7 – Iowa State (3-0)

Last week: Thumped Ohio U 43-10

This Saturday: vs. Baylor, 11 a.m. (ESPN2 or ESPNU)

The Cyclones miss Breece Hall and Charlie Kolar, but there doesn’t appear to be much drop-off from Brock Purdy to first-year starting quarterback Hunter Dekkers.

8 – Kansas State (2-1)

Last week: Stunned by Tulane 17-10

This Saturday: at OU, 7 p.m. (Fox)

Michael Pratt, the Tulane quarterback who darn near beat OU in the 2021 opener, did beat K-State in Manhattan. He outplayed counterpart Adrian Martinez and the Green Wave upset a Power 5 team for the first time since 2010.

9 – Texas Tech (2-1)

Last week: Dropped 27-14 game at No. 16 North Carolina State

This Saturday: vs. Texas, 2:30 p.m. (ABC or ESPN)

It will be interesting watching Zach Kittley, Tech’s 31-year-old offensive coordinator, navigate his first season against Big 12 defenses which, outside of West Virginia, all seem to be improving.

10 – West Virginia (1-2, 0-1 in the Big 12)

Last week: Took care of Towson 65-7

This Thursday: at Virginia Tech, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN)

A 58-point win over an FCS program won’t remove much heat from Mountaineers coach Neal Brown. Winning a nationally televised game at Virginia Tech this Saturday night will.

