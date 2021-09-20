Guerin Emig's Big 12 football rankings: K-State makes a big jump

Kansas State beat Nevada Saturday in Manhattan. Sounds like a “meh” win. It isn’t.

The Wolf Pack is good, with a future high draft pick at quarterback in Carson Strong.

The Wildcats countered with a quarterback rotation of Will Howard and Jaren Lewis in place of injured starter Skylar Thompson. The Cats would have to win by running the ball, so that’s what they did.

Howard combined with running backs Deuce Vaughn and Joe Ervin to crank out 265 yards on the ground. K-State’s defense contained Strong. The Wildcats won the fourth quarter, 21-0, and finished off a 38-21 triumph.

That plus a 21-7 season-opening victory over Stanford that looks better each week – the Cardinal has trounced USC and won at Vanderbilt since then – is enough for me to shoot K-State up to No. 3 in my Big 12 Conference ranking.

I don’t know how long the Wildcats will stay there, with a trip to Oklahoma State looming, but they deserve it going in.

To the rundown...

1 – Oklahoma (3-0)

Last week: Beat Nebraska 23-16 in the Game of the Century tribute

This Saturday: vs. West Virginia, 6:30 p.m. (ABC)