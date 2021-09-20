Guerin Emig's Big 12 football rankings: K-State makes a big jump

Kansas State beat Nevada Saturday in Manhattan. Sounds like a “meh” win. It isn’t.
The Wolf Pack is good, with a future high draft pick at quarterback in Carson Strong.
The Wildcats countered with a quarterback rotation of Will Howard and Jaren Lewis in place of injured starter Skylar Thompson. The Cats would have to win by running the ball, so that’s what they did.
Howard combined with running backs Deuce Vaughn and Joe Ervin to crank out 265 yards on the ground. K-State’s defense contained Strong. The Wildcats won the fourth quarter, 21-0, and finished off a 38-21 triumph.
That plus a 21-7 season-opening victory over Stanford that looks better each week – the Cardinal has trounced USC and won at Vanderbilt since then – is enough for me to shoot K-State up to No. 3 in my Big 12 Conference ranking.
I don’t know how long the Wildcats will stay there, with a trip to Oklahoma State looming, but they deserve it going in.
To the rundown...
1 – Oklahoma (3-0)
Last week: Beat Nebraska 23-16 in the Game of the Century tribute
This Saturday: vs. West Virginia, 6:30 p.m. (ABC)
If it’s true that Nebraska just provided a blueprint for how to contain Spencer Rattler and the OU passing game – lay back in a zone and eliminate long completions – then Kennedy Brooks, Eric Gray and the Sooners’ run-blockers just became as important to OU’s season as Rattler.
2 – Iowa State (2-1)
Last week: Dusted UNLV late Saturday night 48-3
This Saturday: at Baylor, 2:30 p.m. (FOX)
Brock Purdy and Breece Hall rebounded from miserable games against Iowa and looked sharp in Vegas. But then just about everyone looks sharp against UNLV. If the Cyclones win as decisively in Waco Saturday, I’ll be more convinced that they have straightened themselves out.
3 – Kansas State (3-0)
Last week: Beat Nevada 38-21
This Saturday: at OSU, 6 p.m. (ESPN+)
The best game in the Big 12 this weekend is the only one on ESPN’s streaming platform. That’s going to prompt an outcry. You have a choice: Cough up the $7 ESPN+ monthly fee, or continue to fight the future and wind up punishing yourself.
4 – Texas (2-1)
Last week: Did what was expected and blew out Rice 58-0
This Saturday: vs. Texas Tech, 11 a.m. (ABC)
Good for Casey Thompson, the Southmoore product who enjoyed his first college start immensely Saturday. The Longhorns made it easy for him by rushing for 427 yards. The Owls made it pretty easy for him, too.
5 – Oklahoma State (3-0)
Last week: Found a way to pull out a 21-20 win at Boise State
This Saturday: vs. Kansas State, 6 p.m. (ESPN+)
Mike Gundy and offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn should assure that OSU defensive coordinator Jim Knowles never has to pay for another meal as long as he stays in Stillwater. The beat of the Cowboys’ defense goes on despite losing linchpins Trace Ford and Tre Sterling for the season.
6 – TCU (2-0)
Last week: idle
This Saturday: vs. SMU, 11 a.m. (FS1)
Gary Patterson used to game-plan against Grant Calcaterra when Calcaterra was an OU tight end/inside receiver. He’ll have to do it again this weekend. Calcaterra caught seven of Tanner Mordecai’s passes for 103 yards in SMU’s wild win over Louisiana Tech Saturday.
7 – West Virginia (2-1)
Last week: Upset No. 15 Virginia Tech 27-21
This Saturday: at Oklahoma, 6:30 p.m. (ABC)
The Mountaineers probably deserve better than No. 7 after beating Va Tech. Truth is they could be No. 3 as easily as K-State. The margins between Nos. 1-7 in this conference look thin. The Mounties should expect to be right there with OU Saturday in Norman.
8 – Baylor (3-0, 1-0)
Last week: Throttled Kansas 45-7
This Saturday: vs. Iowa State, 2:30 p.m. (FOX)
A small sample size, I realize, but check out the numbers of Baylor quarterback Gerry Bohanon through three games: 51-of-70 for 664 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions. Also, two Bear running backs (Abram Smith and Trestan Ebner) average over 100 yards.
9 – Texas Tech (3-0)
Last week: Pulled away from Florida International 54-21
This Saturday: at Texas, 11 a.m. (ABC)
Oregon transfer Tyler Shough finally looked like Tech quarterbacks of the past Saturday with 399 yards and four touchdowns through the air. The Red Raiders need a lot more of that moving forward to compete in the Big 12.
10 – Kansas (1-2, 0-1)
Last week: A 14-7 halftime deficit became a 45-7 loss to Baylor
This Saturday: at Duke, 3 p.m. (ACC Network)
The only time Kansas should be playing Duke is March.