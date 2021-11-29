Guerin Emig's Big 12 football rankings: Color the Big 12 orange heading into Championship Weekend

Color the Big 12 rankings orange heading into Championship Weekend...
1 – Oklahoma State (11-1, 8-1)
Last week: Beat Oklahoma 37-33
This Saturday: Big 12 Championship vs. Baylor, 11 a.m. (ABC)
There will be talk this week about Spencer Sanders’ three interceptions the first time OSU played Baylor Oct. 2, perhaps some about Sanders’ two picks in Bedlam Saturday night. Mike Gundy will want a cleaner game from his starting quarterback at AT&T Stadium this weekend.
2 – Baylor (10-2, 7-2)
Last week: Held off Texas Tech 27-24
This Saturday: Big 12 Championship vs. OSU, 11 a.m. (ABC)
The Bears totaled 280 yards and 10 first downs in falling 24-14 at OSU Oct. 2. Gerry Bohanon, who missed Baylor’s win over Tech Saturday with a hamstring injury, completed less than 50 percent of his passes. OSU’s main focus this weekend will be running back Abram Smith.
3 – Oklahoma (10-2, 7-2)
Last week: Tasted rare Bedlam defeat
I was going to suggest that Lincoln Riley upgrade special teams coaching, given OU’s stale performance on kickoffs and punt returns in Bedlam. But... Well... Never mind.
4 – Iowa State (7-5, 5-4)
Last week: Drilled TCU 48-14
Surely we’ve seen the last of Breece Hall in a Cyclones uniform. What a way to go out last Friday against the Horned Frogs – 242 yards and a touchdown in his 24th consecutive game to break an FBS record.
5 – Kansas State (7-5, 4-5)
Last week: Lost at Texas 22-17
This one’s going to sting a while. Texas, not exactly known for its grit, shut out the Wildcats in the second half last Friday while stopping them twice on fourth-and-1 in the fourth quarter. Thus K-State must live with a sub-.500 Big 12 record.
6 – West Virginia (6-6, 4-5)
Last week: Survived Kansas 34-28
2021 will go down as the Year of the Running Back in the Big 12. West Virginia’s Leddie Brown eclipsed 1,000 yards thanks to his 156-yard effort at KU, but he only finished seventh in the league’s rushing race.
7 – Texas Tech (6-6, 3-6)
Last week: Nearly took Baylor to overtime
Jonathan Garibay’s first missed field goal of the season was a 53-yarder that could have tied Baylor at the gun. He’s still a Lubbock legend thanks to his 62-yard walk-off bomb to beat Iowa State two weeks ago.
8 – Texas (5-7, 3-6)
Last week: Squeezed out win over K-State
If Riley needs to reevaluate special teams coaching in Norman, Steve Sarkisian needs to do the same for strength and conditioning in Austin. Yes, the Longhorns finished strong against K-State, but no FBS team wilted worse than the Horns in second halves this season.
9 – TCU (5-7, 3-6)
Last week: Never had a chance at Iowa State
Sonny Dykes, who everyone expects to be announced as TCU’s next head coach, was actually an offensive analyst with the Frogs in 2017. It went well. The Frogs scored in the 40s three times, the 50s once and the 60s once in winning 11 games and the Alamo Bowl.
10 – Kansas (2-10, 1-8)
Last week: Dropped 6-point finale to West Virginia
Never mind the record. This was unquestionably a building block season for Lance Leipold and the Jayhawks.