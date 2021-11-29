Guerin Emig's Big 12 football rankings: Color the Big 12 orange heading into Championship Weekend

4 – Iowa State (7-5, 5-4)

Last week: Drilled TCU 48-14

Surely we’ve seen the last of Breece Hall in a Cyclones uniform. What a way to go out last Friday against the Horned Frogs – 242 yards and a touchdown in his 24th consecutive game to break an FBS record.

5 – Kansas State (7-5, 4-5)

Last week: Lost at Texas 22-17

This one’s going to sting a while. Texas, not exactly known for its grit, shut out the Wildcats in the second half last Friday while stopping them twice on fourth-and-1 in the fourth quarter. Thus K-State must live with a sub-.500 Big 12 record.

6 – West Virginia (6-6, 4-5)

Last week: Survived Kansas 34-28

2021 will go down as the Year of the Running Back in the Big 12. West Virginia’s Leddie Brown eclipsed 1,000 yards thanks to his 156-yard effort at KU, but he only finished seventh in the league’s rushing race.

7 – Texas Tech (6-6, 3-6)

Last week: Nearly took Baylor to overtime