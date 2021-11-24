Guerin Emig's Bedlam mailbag: "This divorce is absolutely liberating!"

---

From Larry: “Lincoln Riley is a superb offensive coordinator and play caller. Some say the best in the business, at any level. But one cannot run the ship and also be the cannoneer. The OU offense thrives on rhythm; always has. But rhythm is for the most part missing this year. He has a co-OC (Cale Gundy). Work with him on a game plan during the week, then turn it over to him on Saturday.”

Thank you, Larry. Happy Thanksgiving to you, buddy.

I have heard a lot of this sentiment this season. I’m not near ready to go there.

Riley has built up too much capital the previous six years to yank play-calling from him because of 2021. Let’s give him more time to adjust to opposing defense’s adjustments, and to adjust to Williams.

Some Thanksgiving leftovers

From Ken: “Because you’re not new to the Big 12 by any means I’m sure you know Texas Tech fans are notorious for being beyond rude to visiting teams. Ask any Texas A&M fan or recall the treatment Marcus Smart received at the United Spirit Arena. And then there was the recent blasting of officials by Tech’s radio announcers in their game against Iowa State. Thanks for taking the high road.”