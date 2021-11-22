Guerin Emig: With that defense of his, is this really the year for Mike Gundy to go bolder in Bedlam?

And that brings us to the second problem with Gundy being suddenly robust: He doesn’t buy that he has been cautious in Bedlam to begin with.

“We’ve been more open that we have been,” he countered Monday. “Sometimes we’ve been cautious if we don’t feel like we can execute certain things, if we feel like it’s going to create negative plays. Negative plays on the offensive side of the ball are not good. Now, if they’ve had teams that were overpowering to us and we couldn’t function? It may look that way.

“Last year when we played them in the second half (and OSU punted after having fourth-and-8 from OU’s 38-yard line), I think we had three freshman linemen playing. And they had a pretty good rush. And so it may look conservative, but it didn’t do us or me or the team any good to put them into a situation where they’re working down the field in pass routes that are 2.8 or 3.3 (seconds) to throw, and somebody’s in the backfield in 1.7. It just didn’t make any sense.