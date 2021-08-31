Guerin Emig: Why OSU must deliver on Mike Gundy's "We're gonna score a lot of points" promise

That’s the bravado we’re used to hearing from OSU’s offense. We’re used to the Cowboys delivering on the talk.

This season that’s going to take a few things.

Sanders must be a more consistent, reliable quarterback. He must be healthy all season and protect the ball along the way.

Those backs and receivers — LD Brown, Dezmon Jackson, Brennan Presley, Braydon Johnson, you name them — must be healthier than predecessors Chuba Hubbard and Tylan Wallace. That will give them a shot at replicating the plays Hubbard and Wallace made when they were fit.

OSU’s offensive line must not disintegrate like it did both before and during last season.

An offense can only do so much about injuries. But things like execution, determination and discipline are well within everyone’s control.

That’s where the Cowboys’ attack must return to form. That way, the Cowboys can return to short-circuiting scoreboards.

“I like our team,” Gundy asserted last week.

He really likes his offense. That’s encouraging.

What he needs is for his offense to rise to the level his defense, something that did not occur last year.

Something that needs to occur before OSU fans are back to bemoaning: “If only our defense could help our offense.”

