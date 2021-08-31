Guerin Emig: Why Mike Gundy must deliver on his "We're gonna score a lot of points" promise

Last month Mike Gundy made a promise about his Oklahoma State offense that the Cowboys must keep.
“It’s gonna score a lot of points,” Gundy vowed Aug. 6 as OSU cranked up football camp. “We’ve got guys that can score points. We’re not gonna do anything different, but we’re gonna score points.”
It was as direct a message that any coach anywhere delivered all preseason. It was necessary.
The Cowboys faltered last year because their offense did. They averaged 427 yards per game, their lowest total since the 2014 team that bogged down until freshman Mason Rudolph arrived late in the season with jumper cables.
The shame was OSU’s defense last year was the best it has been, statistically, since 2009. The Cowboys held opponents to a sub-400-yard average for the first time since 2013.
OSU fans are conditioned to lament: “If only our defense could help our offense just once.” And here they were last year bemoaning: “If only our offense could help our defense.”
The turnaround that Gundy foresees is part pride. He has been synonymous with OSU’s offense since his installment as offensive coordinator 20 years ago. His offense has been synonymous with pyrotechnics since his installment as head coach 16 years ago.
Really, though, this is about getting a do-over from last season’s lost opportunity.
The 2021 Cowboys should be just as strong defensively. If they replace cornerback Rodarius Williams suitably, they can be even stronger.
Their offense won’t need to score 40 to win most games and 50 to win the biggest ones. How about 28 and 38? Surely that’s within range this fall.
Gundy, I sense strongly, is aiming higher. His rationale?
“The quarterback has improved,” he said of Spencer Sanders last week. “We were in a very difficult situation with the offensive line last year. We’re more improved in that area just by depth.”
Gundy appreciates how second-year quarterback coach Tim Rattay has stabilized Sanders. He anticipates an older, stronger, deeper offensive line blocking better for Sanders and OSU’s backs and receivers. He likes the numbers and talent at back and receiver.
Gundy believes second-year offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn has settled in comfortably after a 2020 made miserably unpredictable by injuries and COVID-19.
“Trial by fire,” Dunn described it last month. “Who’s playing from week to week? Who’s going to get contact traced on a Friday? All those things factored in and changed the game plan. It was a very fluid situation.”
One year later?
“I want to spread this thing out, get the ball out and moving, put us in position to get our playmakers the football. Maybe we take more chances,” Dunn said. “Moving into this season do we want to open it up more? Damn right we do.”
That’s the bravado we’re used to hearing from OSU’s offense. We’re used to the Cowboys delivering on the talk.
This season that’s going to take a few things.
Sanders must be a more consistent, reliable quarterback. He must be healthy all season and protect the ball along the way.
Those backs and receivers — LD Brown, Dezmon Jackson, Brennan Presley, Braydon Johnson, you name them — must be healthier than predecessors Chuba Hubbard and Tylan Wallace. That will give them a shot at replicating the plays Hubbard and Wallace made when they were fit.
OSU’s offensive line must not disintegrate like it did both before and during last season.
An offense can only do so much about injuries. But things like execution, determination and discipline are well within everyone’s control.
That’s where the Cowboys’ attack must return to form. That way, the Cowboys can return to short-circuiting scoreboards.
“I like our team,” Gundy asserted last week.
He really likes his offense. That’s encouraging.
What he needs is for his offense to rise to the level his defense, something that did not occur last year.
Something that needs to occur before OSU fans are back to bemoaning: “If only our defense could help our offense.”