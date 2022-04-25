Guerin Emig: Why Derek Mason has easier adjustment as OSU defensive coordinator than Jim Knowles

STILLWATER — When Jim Knowles took Oklahoma State’s defensive coordinator job four years ago, it felt like someone trying to stop a ceiling fan with a paper airplane. He had to be nuts to take on the Big 12 Conference’s unrestrainable offenses at the time.

What does that make Derek Mason now?

Much clearer-headed.

“This conference scores with the best in the country. With that being said, you’ve got to evaluate the talent as well as the level of football,” the Cowboys’ new defensive boss said last week. “This is a high level of football.”

Oh sure it is. To Mason’s point, five of OSU’s nine Big 12 opponents averaged more than 30 points per game last season. That’s the same number of opponents who did so in 2017, the year before Knowles’ OSU arrival from Duke.

The difference is Oklahoma averaged in the mid-40s when Knowles came aboard. The Sooners were quarterbacked by back-to-back Heisman Trophy winners. They averaged 594 yards per game in 2017.

OU averaged 451 yards last season. That gap alone makes Mason look reasonable.

West Virginia averaged 371 yards last season, down from 453 in 2017 with Will Grier as quarterback. Texas Tech averaged 424 yards, down from 475 in ’17.

Iowa State (356 yards to 425) and Texas (398 to 441) made sizable offensive gains from 2017-21 as quarterbacks Brock Purdy and Sam Ehlinger developed. Those improvements help offset West Virginia’s and Texas Tech’s backtracking, but nothing offsets the difference at OU.

The Sooners ran 979 plays in 2017. Iowa State ran 904 that year. West Virginia, Texas Tech and Texas ran more than 1,000

Last season, the only OSU opponent to run more than 900 plays was Baylor.

The Sooners sound as if they are returning to sixth gear under new offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby, but as it stands this spring Mason enters a league that plays at a turnpike pace instead of Formula One.

If Lebby does speed up the Sooners, Mason’s system won’t be shocked as Knowles’ originally was. Mason arrives via the SEC, where Lebby coordinated Ole Miss’ offense the past two years.

“I think what’s extremely important is that scoring offenses aren’t new to me,” Mason said. “When you play against Ole Miss and you get a chance to play against some of the schools we played against in that conference, scoring is scoring.”

Elite quarterback play isn’t new to Mason either, in case he encounters that in the Big 12. He was at Vanderbilt from 2014 through 2020 and coordinated Auburn’s defense last season.

Among the SEC quarterbacks during that period: Dak Prescott, Drew Lock, Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagovailoa, Kellen Mond, Joe Burrow, Kyle Trask, Mac Jones, Matt Corral and Bryce Young. There are two Heisman winners in that group, some NFL starters, a couple future NFL starters and a load of program record-setters.

Don’t expect Mason to be awed by Dillon Gabriel at OU, JT Daniels at West Virginia, Gerry Bohanon at Baylor or Hudson Card/Quinn Ewers at Texas.

Don’t expect Mason to be rocked back by Lebby or any other Big 12 offensive coordinator.

“I’ve faced ‘Sark’ a number of times,” Mason reminded of Texas head coach/play caller Steve Sarkisian.

That dates back to when Mason coordinated Stanford defenses against Sarkisian’s Washington Huskies in the early 2010s Pac-12.

“You’ve got some new coordinators. You’ve got some new coaches, some guys I’ve faced before,” Mason said of his new league. “With that being said, it’s about us now. We’ll move on to the Big 12.

“As soon as we get to the summertime, that’s all I’ll be doing is studying the Big 12 all over again. I’ll get a chance to see some spring games and see what changes some guys have made.”

It shouldn’t resemble anything he hasn’t already seen or experienced.

It shouldn’t cause him to stop the tape, sit back in his chair, cover his face and groan: What on earth was I thinking?

