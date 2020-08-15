For months we have been instructed to listen to the doctors, scientists and epidemiologists. Well, last week the medical, scientific and infectious disease community told us two different things when it comes to playing college football amid the pandemic.
Those advising the Big Ten and Pac-12 said: “Stop.”
Those advising the Big 12, SEC and ACC said: “Go.”
This is so frustrating for those of us wondering if or how to proceed, let alone for the players who either shut down or play on as a result of the conflicting advice.
“For sure,” said Dennis Blankenship, a practicing emergency physician who is also senior associate dean of academic affairs at Oklahoma State University Center for Health Sciences, and who has contributed to the COVID-19 task force assisting OSU athletics.
I contacted Dr. Blankenship originally last week to ask this question: How important is it to hear from the medical advisory groups assisting the Power 5 conferences now that football decisions have been made?
“I don’t disagree that there probably ought to be more information. I anticipate there probably will be,” he said in light of the fact that the Pac-12 was the only Power 5 school to release an advisory report with its decision. “The biggest difficulty they’re having right now, I would guess, is that there are so many conflicting views.”
Not between the “go” crowd and the “stop” one. He’s talking about within the conferences’ advisory groups themselves.
“If you looked at the Pac-12 and Big Ten, there were probably physicians who said, ‘I think this is safe. We need to plan, but it’s OK to proceed,’” Blankenship said. “And I guarantee you vice versa with the SEC, ACC and Big 12. There were guys, I’m sure, that were saying, ‘Why are we doing this?’ ”
I counted 29 physicians, scientists, infectious disease personnel and athletic trainers on the Pac-12 Medical Advisory Committee. Twenty-nine members of a committee studying the impact of end zone pylons on college football will disagree. Imagine the bumps in the Pac-12’s road to its decision last Tuesday.
Here we start to understand, or attempt to understand, the answer to the more general question: How can there be two disparate suggestions on behalf of medical consultants to Power 5 school presidents and, therefore, two disparate decisions about playing football?
“Part of it is taking in all of the information,” Blankenship said. “I think what (universities) are doing is hearing from medical experts and physicians from a lot of different areas, including each one of these 10 schools (in the case of the Big 12). They’re breaking down their opinions and what they’ve read and what they’ve seen in the medical literature, and what they’re experienced in caring for athletes and caring for patients. And they’re talking about that and trying to come up with somewhat of a consensus.
“I don’t know that you’ll ever have a consensus.”
Friends among us see the coronavirus differently. Family members might. Politicians certainly do.
Now we are discovering that even those we entrust to study the virus have different viewpoints.
It is still critical to listen to them. They are studying and treating this thing, and so their perspective is a thousand times more valuable than a university president’s or athletic director’s, a coach’s or player’s, and a fan’s or sports writer’s.
It’s just we’re not going to hear the same conclusions, even as doctors and scientists study a lot of the same data.
“I think a lot of it comes down to interpretation of the data gathered,” Blankenship said.
This is an imperfect situation, and it’s made less perfect by different circumstances tied to college football. Regionally, we’re seeing various coronavirus case numbers. Institutionally, we’re seeing various budgets for protocols like COVID-19 testing.
When I called Blankenship, I figured the one commonality here might be myocarditis, the heart muscle inflammation that can affect someone afflicted with the virus regardless of region or institution.
“Viral myocarditis is something we’ve been dealing with for years and years and years,” Blankenship said. “It’s not new.”
COVID-19, however, is. And this is where it gets tricky even for science and medicine.
It isn’t just a novel virus. It’s a novel virus where doctors and sciences are flooded with updated data daily, data that can cloud a determination as often as clarify one.
“I think the jury is still out on whether or not COVID-19 has a higher rate of myocarditis than any other virus that we’ve ever dealt with,” Blankenship said.
As badly as we want definitive answers, especially as they relate to college football, good luck finding them during a pandemic.
It almost begs another question: How did the Power 5s make their final calls amid all of this uncertainty?
“I think probably it was, ‘Where’s your threshold?’ ” Blankenship hypothesized. “For the Pac-12, I think they probably said, ‘Zero risk.’ ‘Can you tell us there’s no risk for an athlete to do this?’ ‘No, I can’t tell you this.’ ‘Then we’re done.’
“And you look at the three conferences (still playing), they might not have been asking if there was no risk, but maybe, ‘Can we control the risk? Is this safe?’ ”
One more element in play with all of this — the human one.
“When you look at a lot of physicians, the fear is making a mistake. Letting these kids play and it being the wrong decision, that’s a fearful thing to think about,” Blankenship said. “I think the right answer is to gather all of the information to try to get as much knowledge as you can gather and then make a decision off of that.
“It’s complicated, man. It’s so tough,” Blankenship added. “And there are so many factors that go into college football. It impacts so many lives. I don’t think it’s enough to say, ‘Hey, it’s just a game.’ It’s so impactful to these young men and all these families and people whose lives it touches.”
That’s right. There are layers well beyond the physical risk involved here. Could be the doctors and scientists advising the respective Power 5s considered some of those, as well. Hopefully, they did.
At any rate, they made what recommendations they could to university presidents. The split decision that resulted was somewhat maddening.
Perhaps, with Dr. Blankenship’s help, it is at least less confusing.