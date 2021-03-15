Guerin Emig: Why a one-seeded difference imperils OSU's NCAA Tournament path

Darius McGhee was a freshman guard in 2019. He is the Flames’ top scorer now, and the Atlantic Sun Player of the Year.

Experienced coaches and guards can be a handful in March. So can teams that shoot the 3-pointer accurately -- Liberty ranks No. 6 in college basketball -- and play deliberately.

Jay Bilas kept comparing the Flames to plodding Virginia during ESPN’s Selection Sunday show. Accurate?

“Absolutely,” Boynton said Monday. “Ritchie worked with coach (Tony) Bennett for quite some time... I think he left Virginia to go to Liberty (yes, in 2015)...

“They play very similar. They don’t have the depth of size that Virginia has to be able to compete in the ACC. But they’ve dominated the leagues they’ve been in playing that way for quite some time, both in the Big South and now the ASUN. They’ve run through that league. They’re used to winning. They have a coach that’s used to winning.

“Our guys need to understand how serious our preparation needs to be to give ourselves a chance to win.”

The Cowboys would have taken Morehead State just as seriously had they been a 3-seed. They would have looked at their region and seen danger everywhere.