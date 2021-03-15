Guerin Emig: Why a one-seeded difference imperils OSU's NCAA Tournament path

Oklahoma State comes into the NCAA Tournament underseeded as a 4 in the Midwest Region. Everyone realizes this, Mike Boynton most obviously.
“Do I think we deserve to be on the three line? Absolutely,” the OSU coach said Monday morning.
Never mind the metrics and formula that went into the tournament committee’s curious decision and condense it to this simple fact:
OSU and West Virginia are two evenly-matched teams from the same Big 12 Conference. They just played the 4-v-5 game in the Big 12 Tournament. The Cowboys won. The Cowboys also won at West Virginia Feb. 27, and they did so without lead player Cade Cunningham.
And still the Cowboys are the 4-seed in the Midwest while the Mountaineers are the 3.
“I wish we valued winning more,” Boynton said.
Meaning, he wishes the selection committee valued winning more. That the committee did not in OSU’s case makes the Cowboys’ NCAA Tournament path rockier.
There isn’t much difference between a 2 and a 3-seed. You are sheltered from the 1-seed’s half of the region either way. You get a pretty favorable first-round game either way.
That’s why I didn’t obsess over whether OSU was getting a 2 or 3 coming out of the Big 12 Tournament, a choice we all figured the committee was making. That’s splitting hairs the length of Big Country Reeves’.
But a 3 versus a 4? More the length of Mike Gundy’s on the back side.
The 4-seeded Cowboys are in top-seeded Illinois’ half of the region, meaning they could face the best-looking team in college basketball this side of Gonzaga in the Sweet 16.
Three-seed West Virginia joins 2-seed Houston in the other half of the Midwest. The Cougars are no picnic -- look at what they did to poor Cincinnati in the American Athletic Conference championship Sunday -- but I believe Bob Huggins would rather face them in the Sweet 16 than the Illini.
Condense the bracket to its opening round and you’ll see more of the 3-v-4 difference.
West Virginia opens against 14-seed Morehead State. The Eagles are good. They have won 23 games. They beat Belmont to win the Ohio Valley title.
They also lost to Kentucky 81-45 and to Ohio State 77-44. They haven’t been to the NCAA Tournament since 2011. Their best player, Johni Broome, is a freshman forward. Their coach, Preston Spradlin, is in his fifth year.
OSU opens against 13-seed Liberty. The Flames’ 23 wins include outcomes over South Carolina and Mississippi State. They lost to TCU by four, to Missouri by nine and to Purdue by 13.
They beat Mississippi State as a 12-seed in the 2019 NCAA Tournament. Ritchie McKay was the Flames’ coach then. He is in his 19th season as a college head coach now.
Darius McGhee was a freshman guard in 2019. He is the Flames’ top scorer now, and the Atlantic Sun Player of the Year.
Experienced coaches and guards can be a handful in March. So can teams that shoot the 3-pointer accurately -- Liberty ranks No. 6 in college basketball -- and play deliberately.
Jay Bilas kept comparing the Flames to plodding Virginia during ESPN’s Selection Sunday show. Accurate?
“Absolutely,” Boynton said Monday. “Ritchie worked with coach (Tony) Bennett for quite some time... I think he left Virginia to go to Liberty (yes, in 2015)...
“They play very similar. They don’t have the depth of size that Virginia has to be able to compete in the ACC. But they’ve dominated the leagues they’ve been in playing that way for quite some time, both in the Big South and now the ASUN. They’ve run through that league. They’re used to winning. They have a coach that’s used to winning.
“Our guys need to understand how serious our preparation needs to be to give ourselves a chance to win.”
The Cowboys would have taken Morehead State just as seriously had they been a 3-seed. They would have looked at their region and seen danger everywhere.
“I mean, they’re all hard. These teams are all good,” Boynton said. “Everybody that’s in this tournament had to do some really good things during the season to get here. The 3 looks better next to your name. Maybe as a 3 you get a team that has a smaller chance to beat you.
“But I don’t know. There are so many things that can happen.”
That’s the beauty of the tournament. OSU appreciates the privilege of taking part a year after everyone was denied that gift by COVID-19.
Boynton appreciates the privilege after missing the NCAA his first three years in the Cowboys’ chair. He’ll take a 4-seed, 14-seed, whatever. He isn’t exactly filling Boomer Lake with tears over OSU’s draw.
He also said at one point Monday: “Do I wish we were a 3? Yes.”
There is a reason for that.