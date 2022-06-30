Guerin Emig: What is OSU's move when ripples from USC/UCLA-to-Big Ten reach Big 12?

Thursday’s USC/UCLA-to-the-Big Ten grenade was about two schools and two conferences that don’t directly involve Oklahoma State, Oklahoma and the Big 12. We dare not sit this out, though. College sports’ geographic, territorial lines that have increasingly blurred the past 15-20 years are now practically erased.

This is sure to shake us around here, too. We’ll get to the effect on OU eventually, maybe around the time the SEC counters the Big Ten’s maneuver. That’s going to happen.

The Big Ten struck with USC and UCLA because the SEC struck with OU and Texas last summer, making it plain for college sports to see that the structure we have come to know as the Power 5 is dissolving, fast, into a Power 2.

The Big Ten and SEC want all of the big money, and the best way to ensure that is with all of the big brands. I advise we put SEC and some combination of Clemson/Florida State/Miami on the clock.

So yes, OU is going to feel this, the Sooners being SEC-bound between now and 2025.

But right now let’s focus on the Cowboys.

What must OSU president Kayse Shrum, athletic director Chad Weiberg and football coach Mike Gundy be thinking right now?

“It will have ripple effects, like it did here in the Big 12 Conference,” Weiberg told The Blitz AM 1170 about an hour after the San Jose-based Mercury News broke the USC/UCLA/Big Ten story Thursday. “If this turns out to be true, it’s really, I think, the beginning of that next series of ripples.”

Among the ripples that might reach Stillwater’s Boomer Lake ...

Scenario 1: OSU stays right where it is, trusts Brett Yormark to be a dynamic new commissioner and takes aim at championships in a Big 12 Conference that doesn’t just include recent add-ons BYU, UCF, Cincinnati and Houston, but future add-ons Arizona, Arizona State, Utah and Colorado as well, assuming the Pac-12 disintegrates.

Scenario 2: The Cowboys see the Power 2 separating faster than anyone imagined, realize that to be left out of the SEC is to suddenly become a Group of 8 also-ran, and start pressing SEC commissioner Greg Sankey, as well as old OU pals Joe Castiglione and Joe Harroz, so hard that they put Oklahoma’s Republican primary ad blitzers to shame.

Scenario 3: The Cowboys find some sort of middle ground. They bide their time and discover if there can’t be a Power 3, maybe they thrive in a Power 2 Lite with the best Pac-12 and ACC leftovers after the SEC and Big Ten have feasted.

To raise these possibilities is to first wonder about that trust in Yormark, till now a non-Big 12, non-college sports executive who just inherited a potential typhoon.

“I look forward to getting to know him. I’ve talked to some people who are familiar with him and read a lot of the things that have been said about him,” Weiberg told The Blitz afternoon host Jeremie Poplin. “I think he is an extremely hard worker. He drives hard, I’ve heard, and is very creative and sort of thinks outside the box if you will. ‘Innovative’ is a word I’ve heard him described as, ‘creative.’ In this particular time in college athletics that’s something that is very important and is going to be very valuable for us.”

Yormark can be all of this in his new role and still lose control of the conference. The landscape will be that disruptive as USC and UCLA prepare to head east.

Weiberg spoke to Poplin about the benefits of a proactive commissioner. But it is Weiberg, Shrum and OSU administrators who ultimately must get out ahead of Thursday's volcanic development.

The Cowboys can be team players to the extent that doesn’t cost them millions of dollars in precious Power 2-era revenue, meaning they really must look out for themselves.

Weiberg said something encouraging along these lines at Big 12 spring meetings a month ago: “The job Coach Gundy has done, we’ve talked about all of the statistics that point this out, but there are very few schools and programs that have had the kind of consistent success that he has had, and Cowboy football has had over the last 15 or 16 years.

“And what we learned through this process (since OU’s and Texas’ decision to exit the Big 12) is that the market values that. There is a lot of value there. When you put all of that together, you feel really good about where we are in the national landscape, not just in the conference landscape.”

Weiberg struck the same chord Thursday, telling Poplin: “When we went through this 11 months ago, part of the good thing that came out of that is we were able to learn a lot about ourselves. It forced us to really assess where we are. I went into that process feeling really good about where we were.

“But I came out of it, I think, feeling better because it really confirmed where we were, where our brand was positioned nationally.”

“It’ll be interesting to see how it all plays out,” Weiberg said of Thursday’s thunderclap, “and where it goes from here.”

It is most interesting to those who follow USC, UCLA, the Pac-12 and Big Ten at the moment, but it’s coming this way.

The ripples will hit the Big 12. They’ll hit Stillwater harder than they do Norman, or at least sooner, OU having already secured its Power 2 future in the SEC.

OSU’s future is less certain. As of Thursday, it’s also a lot more fascinating.

