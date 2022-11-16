Guerin Emig: What if Mike Gundy had signed with the Sooners instead of the Cowboys as a Midwest City golden boy?

STILLWATER – What if Mike Gundy had signed with Oklahoma, not Oklahoma State, as a hotshot Midwest City High School quarterback 36 years ago?

“I’d probably be the head coach at OU,” the 18-year OSU head coach said this week. “I mean, that’s probably what would have happened.”

In some parallel universe, Gundy parlays a four-year career as OU quarterback into a job on Bob Stoops’ staff instead of Les Miles’, inherits Stoops’ job in 2017 instead of Miles’ in 2005, and is still OU head coach heading into Bedlam Saturday night because, unlike Riley, he doesn’t have West Coast wanderlust.

Wild. Imagine that first domino tipping toward Norman, not Stillwater, on National Signing Day 1986.

“I was committed there, yes,” Gundy said of OU this week.

It was shortly after Gundy led Midwest City to a stirring 1985 state championship victory over Muskogee, he said on an OSU-produced podcast last August.

“If you grew up in this state back then, if Barry Switzer offered you committed. That’s just the way it was,” Gundy said on the Pokes Pod. “I didn’t know anything else.”

“With just a few exceptions, Midwest City kids didn’t know where Stillwater was,” Pat Jones, now a Tulsa Sports Animal radio host but then OSU’s head coach, told the Tulsa World. “You go to Norman.”

“He was the best quarterback in the state and very talented,” Switzer told the World. “He didn’t have the great speed of a Charles Thompson or Jamelle Holieway but he was a winning quarterback. He could throw the football.”

Holieway quarterbacked the Sooners to a national championship a month after Gundy won state for Midwest City. Thompson, the quicksilver Lawton quarterback who joined Gundy in Oklahoma’s High School Class of ’86, was in Holieway’s wishbone-running mold.

Gundy ran some option at Midwest City, but OU was another level. That dawned on him 36 years ago.

“I wasn’t a real smart guy but they had just won a national championship with one of the best option quarterbacks ever to play college football,” Gundy said this week, “and he was a true freshman. He was getting all kinds of fur coats and cars and all that stuff. I didn’t see where I fit in on that gig.”

Switzer had an idea beyond any perks of the job.

“I talked to Mike about laying out and not coming in until January (of ’87). We discussed that. That was kind of our plan,” Switzer said. “I wanted him to consider that, that he prepare to play, he’ll get work and come in at the semester. That way he would have been a freshman in ’87.

“He would have been there at a good time to play. We lost Jamelle to injury. Troy Aikman transferred.”

Aikman relocated to UCLA in the spring of 1986. Holieway blew out his knee in November of ’87.

Gundy was no clairvoyant. All he knew was his recruiting derby reality. OSU was as big a part of that as OU.

“I go up there and look around and it had a good feel,” Gundy said of his visit to Stillwater on the Pokes Pod. “I just liked the people. Coach Jones is a character. I just felt different here, really comfortable.”

“Louis Campbell did a really good job with the family,” Jones said of Campbell, the assistant who was OSU’s point man on Gundy’s recruitment since Midwest City was in his assigned area. “It’s such a good family. Mike had a good visit and all that kind of stuff.”

“They had Ronnie Williams coming back (at quarterback), who had just taken them to the Gator Bowl. They won 10 games. He was 6-4, 220 pounds,” Gundy said. “It wasn’t like I was gonna beat him out either, but they were more a pro style offense.

“I went back home and told Mom and Dad, ‘Maybe I should go to Oklahoma State. I wanna play, would like to be on the field, their style offense gives me a chance.’”

“We weren’t promising Mike he could come in here and start,” Jones said, “just that he could come in and compete.”

That was understood at OU as well, Switzer’s stable of quarterbacks deep as it was. Was Switzer willing to sign both Gundy and Thompson at the time?

“Hell yeah,” he said. “We recruited the best players. That’s what we did.”

“We had him. We felt real good about it,” Jones said of Gundy, “and still understanding that when a kid goes to visit down there you can get ‘Boomer Sooner’d.’”

Jones was fighting more than a famous coach here, he was fighting a famous brand. He was fighting bells, whistles and the works.

“The classic deal, and they’re not the only ones who did it... You get a kid in a room, and Scotty Hill and Bobby Proctor (OU assistants at the time) and some of them, and you basically kind of hammer on them,” Jones said. “Mike thought, ‘I’ll never get out of here unless I tell ’em I’m coming.’”

For all the fur coats and hard sells, this was ultimately about an 18-year-old golden boy being wooed by the golden program, the national championship program, just a half-hour down the interstate. That was enough to make this a trying chapter in the golden boy’s life.

“The Friday before the end of recruiting I decided for OSU,” Gundy said on the Pokes Pod. “Mom and Dad said, ‘Fine but you gotta call Coach Switzer. I’m 18 years old and I gotta call the guy that can do no wrong, probably the most powerful guy in the state and tell him no. Which nobody did. So I finally got up enough guts to call him.

“He was not happy. He did not hide not being happy. But he was fine. He had tons of players. I think they wanted me, but he didn’t need me. They signed Charles Thompson. Charles would have run circles around me. He was a magician.”

Gundy might have still been a teenager but he made an adult decision. He chose the surer thing. He went to OSU, wound up replacing Williams and became, at the time, the most accomplished quarterback in program history.

Thompson ran circles around Nebraska in relief of Holieway in 1987’s “Game of the Century II,” before battling Miami in that season’s national championship Orange Bowl.

“Actually when you look back on it, everything worked out the best way for everybody,” Switzer said. “For Troy Aikman to get injured and decide to go somewhere that could use his talent the best, that was better. And it worked out for us. We got what we wanted at quarterback from Jamelle and Charles Thompson and those guys, Eric Mitchel. Those guys were special option quarterbacks.

“And it sure as hell worked out for Mike Gundy.”

As a quarterback and as a head coach.

About that parallel universe?

“I’m in great shape here,” Gundy said from the OSU podium this week, a sly look creeping across his face. “I don’t have to listen to all that down there.”