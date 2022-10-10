Guerin Emig: What happens to Mike Gundy and OSU football if the Tampa Bay Bucs change history 10 years ago?

Oct. 8, 2022. Oklahoma State Cowboys head coach was asked about Carolina Panthers fired coach Matt Rhule
STILLWATER — So Monday afternoon I was having a back-and-forth with Mike Gundy about Matt Rhule being the latest in a long line of fantastic college football coaches who washed out in the NFL, and I figured what the hey, I’ll ask the question even if certain of the answer.
Was there ever a point where you thought it might be fun to coach in the NFL?
I expected Gundy, who fits the Oklahoma State job like a pair of hay-baling gloves, to answer: “The NFL? You serious? I’d have rather shared a bed and breakfast with Boone Pickens.”
“Sure,” Gundy responded. “Yeah.”
“Ten years ago... I interviewed three times with one team,” he continued. “And then didn’t take the job.”
We’d come this far, so why not press on...
“Well I don’t know if they want me to say or not,” Gundy said.
(brief pause to allow gathered media to convince him)
“It was Tampa Bay,” Gundy disclosed. “They ended up hiring, I think, the guy from Rutgers.”
Indeed. The Bucs hired 11-year Scarlet Knights head man
Greg Schiano Jan. 26, 2012.
How’s that for irony? You get a coach talking about college guys who become NFL busts, and the discussion circles around to Schiano, who went 11-21 with the Bucs, got fired after two seasons and then did what Rhule is certain to do – he went back to safer havens in college.
Schiano, of course, isn’t the story here. Gundy is.
The fact that Gundy interviewed three times with an organization that wound up hiring another college coach... after being turned down by a third college coach in
Oregon’s Chip Kelly... and after interviewing a fourth college coach in Texas A&M’s Mike Sherman...
All of that is to deduce the Bucs’ interest in Gundy, a college coach coming off his best season including Big 12 Conference and Fiesta Bowl championships, was genuine. Well, that and the fact Gundy says he interviewed three times.
Was Gundy’s interest genuine? It feels like we have asked this question of him before as it relates to dalliances with other jobs. Other college jobs, that is,
Tennessee, Arkansas and gosh knows who else among them.
The skeptics among us note Gundy received a
fat contract extension one week after that Fiesta Bowl triumph over Stanford, with Tampa Bay still in coach search mode.
Was he going to get an extension anyhow? Let me ask you this: Didn’t he win 12 games, pummel Oklahoma for the Big 12 title and knock off Andrew Luck in the Fiesta?
Yes, that extension was coming regardless of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
But yes, coaches and their agents — Gundy’s was shark-with-legs Jimmy Sexton at the time — use whatever leverage they can to sweeten the pot. Maybe the Bucs helped Gundy/Sexton pour a little sugar into the negotiations with Mike Holder, Burns Hargis and OSU regents. Could be.
Anyway, that’s burying the lede.
There is now a parallel universe in which Gundy splits OSU in January of 2012. He settles on coaching the greatest season in modern Cowboys history, and not being the program’s greatest coach.
Gundy tries out the Bucs as Schiano did, and fails with the Bucs as Schiano did. It wouldn’t have worked. You know that, right?
That’s no shot at Gundy, that’s almost unfailing precedent. College coaches not named Jimmy Johnson or Pete Carroll are wadded up by NFL players and eventually tossed into the wastebasket by owners.
Schiano took two years to put himself back together. He became Ohio State’s defensive coordinator in 2016 and then got his old Rutgers job back in 2020.
What becomes of Gundy in that parallel universe?
Say he gets sacked after Tampa’s 2013 season. Does he become an offensive coordinator some place in ’14? Maybe Charlie Strong makes Gundy his first Texas OC that offseason instead of one-time Gundy OSU assistant
Joe Wickline. How wild is that?
Maybe Gundy finds his way back to OSU as Schiano did Rutgers. How different does his legacy look in that case?
Another engrossing question: What becomes of the Gundy-less Cowboys in 2012?
Does Holder talk Dana Holgorsen into returning to Stillwater after Holgorsen’s 10-win 2011
debut with West Virginia?
Does Holder promote Cowboys
offensive coordinator Todd Monken to his first head coaching position for continuity’s sake?
Does Holder go the mid-major route and hire Butch Jones from oncoming Cincinnati?
Or how about this: Does Holder talk Gary Patterson into the idea that it’s easier to win in the Big 12 at an established program like OSU than at a Power 5
newcomer like TCU?
So many possibilities with one near-certainty: No way does OSU football come of age, cement a foundation and eventually thrive with any of those coaches.
None of those possibilities know the program like the veins in their hands. Gundy always has.
That makes his admission about a 10-year-old NFL job both startling to learn and fascinating to consider.
