Guerin Emig: Unlike their Bedlam rivals, the Cowboys find a way

STILLWATER — Spencer Sanders has some hopeful news for the Oklahoma State Cowboys headed into Bedlam Week.

“I’m playing next week. That ain’t no question,” OSU’s starting quarterback said after the Pokes’ 20-14 victory over Iowa State on Saturday. “You can count me in.”

Never mind that Sanders hasn’t been fully fit for five weeks. The mere sight of him starting at Oklahoma next Saturday bolsters his team’s chances. So does the sound of him.

Asked whether he considered shutting down his season due to his aching shoulder, Sanders fired back: “I’m too competitive for that s**t.”

That soundbite alone ought to be worth a touchdown in Norman.

Here, though, is the biggest source of orange-flavored optimism when it comes to Beldam: On a day the Sooners found a way to lose a game they should have had in hand, the Cowboys found a way to topple Iowa State with so much stacked against them.

OSU won despite gaining 244 yards and 11 first downs, going 1-for-14 on third down and throwing a pair of interceptions.

The Cowboys entered the fourth quarter without a sack over 165 straight minutes of football; with just 78 yards over 40 plays outside Gunnar Gundy’s 83-yard second-quarter touchdown bomb to John Paul Richardson; playing a quarterback who had spent the last 2½ hours wearing a stocking cap on the sideline; and having that quarterback, Sanders, throw about every down because OSU could not gain an inch running the ball.

The Cowboys won anyhow.

They hoped Sanders could manage one scoring drive against Iowa State’s relentless defense. He did. He even scrambled across the field for OSU’s lone third-down conversion along the eight-play, 63-yard drive that pushed his team ahead 17-14.

“His competitive nature and willingness to fight is always pedal to the metal,” head coach Mike Gundy remarked.

“I didn’t win this game,” Sanders deflected, “the defense won this game.”

The Cowboys found a way because their defense, so maligned after getting carved up the past two weeks, put their boots down. They forced five Iowa State turnovers and, after going sack-less since beating Texas Oct. 22, they dropped ISU quarterback Hunter Dekkers four times in the fourth quarter.

“We needed a wakeup call,” defensive end Collin Oliver said, “and those two games (a 48-0 loss at Kansas State and 37-16 setback at Kansas) were our wakeup call.”

Oliver stood talking to linebacker Mason Cobb for a long time on Kansas’ field as time expired last week in Lawrence.

“Everything I’m saying right now is what I told him,” Oliver said. “We needed to change our mindset, change the way we approach practice. Everybody needed to hold each other accountable. That’s what we did today.”

However it happened, OSU shut down Iowa State’s last eight possessions after the Cyclones drove to a 14-10 lead to open the second half. Oliver snuffed out ISU’s last hope with a game-clinching sack, a replica of his finishing play against OU last November in Stillwater.

A sign of things to come in Norman next week? The Cowboys weren’t going there.

“OU is a big rival,” Oliver said carefully. “I can’t wait to go down there and play.”

“I know they’re gonna come out and play their best game,” safety Kendal Daniels said, “so we’ve got to come out and try to play our best game.”

I don’t imagine we’ll get either team’s best game next Saturday at Owen Field. Neither is in peak condition.

About the only thing we know for sure is the Cowboys, not the Sooners, straightened themselves out this weekend. After OU coughed up its game at West Virginia by losing the fourth quarter, OSU rallied to beat the Cyclones by winning the fourth quarter.

“Coach Gundy harps on that. Fight, fight fight,” Cowboys receiver John Paul Richardson said. “We did a good job of that today ...

“It was good for the defense to get their confidence back up. It was good for us an offense to go through some adversity like we have recently and show we never quit.”

Not that OU is going to pack it in at 5-5, but the Cowboys must feel better at 7-3. They can exhale, at least, after proving some things to themselves against Iowa State.

“I definitely would agree with that,” Richardson said. “We did what we had to do to win.”

“This one was really important,” safety Jason Taylor said.

The next one is really, really important. Because the Pokes bagged the one Saturday, when it didn’t look promising over the first three quarters, they should have a confident week of preparation.