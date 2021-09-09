Guerin Emig: Two players, two problems, two preposterous predictions and one pick for TU-OSU

"It comes down to being consistent, taking what they give you, not trying to do too much, being accurate. He can do all of those things," Hurricane coach Philip Montgomery said this week. "Now, he’s young. Growing pains you do have to go through."

Maybe so. It’s just TU was supposed to start with a win to help Brin with his growth curve. Now he faces an 0-2 start to his starting career with a trip to Ohio State Sept. 18.

Brin needs to be productive at OSU, not just for the sake of TU’s chances in that game but for the sake of TU’s outlook on the season.

ONE OSU PROBLEM

TU has a good looking defense.

The Cowboys need to establish themselves after totaling 20 points and 369 yards last week against FCS Missouri State. The run game really needs to gain a foothold after LD Brown, Dezmon Jackson and Jaylen Warren struggled to get going last Saturday.

The trouble is TU remains stingy on defense. The Hurricane forced Chuba Hubbard to carry 27 times for his 93 yards a year ago. Hubbard’s longest run went for 20 yards.