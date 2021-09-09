Guerin Emig: Two players, two problems, two preposterous predictions and one pick for TU-OSU

Two players, two problems, two preposterous predictions and one pick for TU-OSU
ONE OSU PLAYER
Safety Kolby Harvell-Peel
This guy is one of the Cowboys’ most valuable defensive pieces regardless of circumstances. He’ll be even handier Saturday with fellow safety Tre Sterling sidelined for the first half following Sterling’s targeting disqualification last week against Missouri State.
Expect Harvell-Peel to steady the middle of OSU’s defense while mentoring backups Thomas Harper and Jason Taylor, both of whom could fill in for Sterling. Expect him to be busy in run support, assuming TU plays to its offensive strength and feeds backs Shamari Brooks and Deneric Prince.
Harvell-Peel made a career-high 10 tackles in OSU’s victory at TU two years ago. He’ll be in that range Saturday afternoon.
ONE TU PLAYER
Quarterback Davis Brin
The Hurricane would have beaten OSU last year with a better performance by the offense. TU passed for just 165 yards and didn’t convert a single third down attempt in 12 tries.
The hope going into this season was Brin, so dynamic in rescuing last year’s win over Tulane, would rev up the offense where predecessor Zach Smith could not. That did not occur in TU’s season-opening loss to UC Davis, where Brin missed receivers too often and threw a pair of costly interceptions.
"It comes down to being consistent, taking what they give you, not trying to do too much, being accurate. He can do all of those things," Hurricane coach Philip Montgomery said this week. "Now, he’s young. Growing pains you do have to go through."
Maybe so. It’s just TU was supposed to start with a win to help Brin with his growth curve. Now he faces an 0-2 start to his starting career with a trip to Ohio State Sept. 18.
Brin needs to be productive at OSU, not just for the sake of TU’s chances in that game but for the sake of TU’s outlook on the season.
ONE OSU PROBLEM
TU has a good looking defense.
The Cowboys need to establish themselves after totaling 20 points and 369 yards last week against FCS Missouri State. The run game really needs to gain a foothold after LD Brown, Dezmon Jackson and Jaylen Warren struggled to get going last Saturday.
The trouble is TU remains stingy on defense. The Hurricane forced Chuba Hubbard to carry 27 times for his 93 yards a year ago. Hubbard’s longest run went for 20 yards.
Don’t expect Brown or OSU backs to fare much better Saturday against a TU run defense missing Zaven Collins from last year, but with just about everybody else returning.
ONE TU PROBLEM
Play calling.
Montgomery said his running backs and offensive linemen played well despite last week’s loss. Prince, with a career-high 151 yards, looked fast and assertive.
So why not ride the strength of your offense in a tough road game like this one? Especially with Brin off to a shaky start?
Montgomery was brought up in a spread offense designed to turn quarterbacks loose. It has been tough for him to shake that foundation the past four years, even as subpar quarterback play has suggested he do so.
It might be tough for him again in Stillwater.
ONE PREPOSTEROUS PREDICTION FOR OSU
Brennan Presley returns a TU punt for a touchdown, becoming the first Cowboy since Jalen McCleskey in 2015 to run one all the way back.
ONE PREPOSTEROUS PREDICTION FOR TU
Collins used this game to become a breakout star a year ago. This time it’s Jaxon Player, the Hurricane defensive lineman who OSU O-linemen won’t enjoy blocking any more than they enjoyed blocking Collins.
ONE PICK
OSU 30, TU 17