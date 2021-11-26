Guerin Emig: Two players, two problems, one preposterous prediction and one pick for Bedlam

ONE PLAYER FOR OKLAHOMA STATE

Quarterback Spencer Sanders

OU’s defense isn’t playing as well as it did in September, but it is showing some resistance. It is taking away the ball. Iowa State, Baylor and Texas Tech, OU’s last three opponents, coughed up a total of eight turnovers. The Sooners are going to be digging for the ball in Stillwater to try to help their offense drive shorter lengths against OSU’s nasty defense.

And that leads us to Sanders, a quarterback who has forced the hearts of Cowboy fans into their throats at various unsteady times over the past three years.

Sanders has been very steady since throwing three interceptions against Baylor Oct. 2. He didn’t complete a high percentage of passes at Texas Tech last week (19-of-37) but he played his fourth turnover-less game over OSU's past five outings.

The Cowboys don’t need Sanders to be anything beyond steady Saturday night. He doesn’t need to be spectacular, which is what OU needs from Williams. That plus two more years of experience should have him in a calmer frame of mind than Williams heading into kickoff.

If Sanders stays calm for another three hours, he and the Cowboys are set up to prevail.