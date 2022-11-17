Guerin Emig: Two players, two problems, one preposterous Mike Gundy prediction and one pick for Bedlam

Two players, two problems, one preposterous prediction and one pick for Bedlam Saturday at 6:30 p.m. in Norman...

ONE PLAYER FOR OU

Running back Eric Gray

Oklahoma leads the Big 12 Conference in rushing. Oklahoma State is seventh in the league and 89th nationally in rushing defense. That math adds up a very busy night for Gray, the only Sooner getting stronger as the season gets longer.

Gray carried a season-high 25 times at West Virginia last Saturday, cranking out 211 yards and two touchdowns in the process. He should get the ball 30 times against the Cowboys for three reasons:

1 – It’s going to be freezing cold by kickoff. Not exactly Air Raid weather for OU offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby.

2 – OSU is susceptible to big pass plays, especially when offenses draw Cowboy safeties to the line of scrimmage in run support.

3 – Four of OSU’s last five opponents featured a running back who surpassed 100 yards. If Kansas’ Devin Neal can dent the Cowboys for 224 yards, as he did two weeks ago, so can Gray.

“I’m just trying to do as much as I can to help the team win," Gray said after practice last Monday night.

Gray can do more than anyone on his roster to help the Sooners win Saturday night.

ONE PLAYER FOR OSU

Quarterback Spencer Sanders

Sanders’ passing numbers in his two Bedlam games: 29-of-49 for 311 yards, 1 touchdown and 3 interceptions. His rushing numbers in OSU’s 37-33 Bedlam triumph last November: 16 rushes for 93 yards including the 37-yard fourth-quarter TD gallop that pulled OSU within 33-31.

Two things we can deduce from Sanders’ past games against the Sooners:

1 – He must do better throwing. Aching right shoulder and all, he must make bigger plays with a receiving corps that is finally fully stocked. It would be a shame if OSU wasted Brennan Presley, Bryson Green, John Paul Richardson, Jaden Bray, Braydon Johnson and Stephon Johnson against OU’s average pass defense.

2 – Aching shoulder and all, Sanders must get as close to 100 rushing yards as he can. He must duplicate the run/pass exploits of West Virginia quarterback Garrett Greene in the Mountaineers’ win over OU last week. He must be the Cowboys’ primary run-game threat in this game, same as he was last year’s game when OU contained Jaylen Warren.

Expect OU to contain Dominic Richardson similarly Saturday, leaving Sanders to drive OSU’s rushing attack.

ONE PROBLEM FOR OU

The Sooners aren’t trustworthy in tight games.

Neither team is strong enough to run away from the other. Expect a final score resembling last year’s 37-33 outcome. That doesn’t bode well for OU.

The Sooners trailed by 7 heading into the fourth quarter against Kansas State Sept. 24 and lost by 7. They trailed by 3 heading into the fourth quarter against Baylor Nov. 5 and lost by 3. They led by 7 heading into the fourth quarter at West Virginia last Saturday and lost by 3.

Multiple OU players spoke this week about finishing the season strong, closing with a winning record and qualifying for a bowl game. But if the Sooners can’t finish games that way, how are they expected to reach any of their ultimate goals?

Should the Sooners enter the fourth quarter of Bedlam leading by double digits, they should be fine. That’s how they have won their five games this year. If it’s a coin flip, however, it isn’t likely to land favorably.

ONE PROBLEM FOR OSU

The Iowa State game isn’t much of an indicator.

While Sanders is the Cowboys’ most important player Saturday night, OSU’s defense is the most important unit. The Pokes must contain Gray and then force OU quarterback Dillon Gabriel into some mistakes. That way, they hold the Sooners under 30 points in a game that feels like a race to 30.

Last week’s OSU-Iowa State game felt like a race to 20. The Cowboys got there because of a defense that forced five turnovers and put the Cyclones in a vice over the last hour of the game. Everybody up and down Derek Mason’s defense made a play. Leaders like Collin Oliver and Brock Martin made multiple plays.

Here’s the issue: Iowa State’s offense is the worst single unit in the Big 12. OSU did the same thing every other conference defense (outside West Virginia) did. The Cowboys did what OU did the Oct. 29 day the Sooners won in Ames.

It looked like OU had figured some things out based on its Cyclone shutdown. The Sooners are 0-2 since.

Some advice to Cowboy fans hopeful about their defense based on the ISU sample size: Keep in mind what happened the previous two games at Kansas and Kansas State.

ONE PREPOSTEROUS BEDLAM PREDICTION

Mike Gundy, still the butt of some Bedlam jokes thanks to his 3-14 record against the Sooners, becomes the first OSU head coach to beat OU in consecutive years since Bob Simmons in 1997-98.

When Gundy gets that done, and temporarily quiets the comedians, he sits down at his postgame press conference and says, knowing full well Toby Keith ranks among OU’s biggest superfans: “How do you like me now?”

ONE PICK

OSU 33, OU 29