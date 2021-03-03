Guerin Emig: Tulsan Terry Tumey reflects on his "devastating" year as Fresno State AD, the loss of three sports included

In a brighter year Fresno State athletic director Terry Tumey might be Tulsa bound for a homecoming.
He might see his mom, stroll over to Greenwood and remember getting his hair cut there as a little dude every Saturday, or pop by Booker T. Washington High School and reminisce about playing football for Larry McGee in the early 80s.
Fresno State is a Big 12 Conference wrestling member and the Big 12 championship meet is at the BOK Center this weekend.
“I usually come to watch us there. I call that arena ‘The Big Cinnamon Roll,’” says Tumey, who played at UCLA after Booker T., eventually got into administration and was a college AD by 2009. “I love coming home. I love the reinvestment into downtown. I’m so proud of what Tulsa has become from that vantage point.
“But I can’t this year because of the pandemic.”
Another case of the virus’ impact on travel plans? More like the virus’ wrath on a man’s job.
“It’s probably the most devastating year that I’ve had to face as an administrator,” Tumey says. “I don’t say that lightly.”
Fresno State eliminated wrestling, men’s tennis and women’s lacrosse last October in response to a forecast $6.6 million athletic department budget deficit as a result of COVID-19.
“When you don’t have March Madness and there’s over $600 million of resources that usually is dispersed to institutions that goes away, that’s going to have a lasting effect,” Tumey says. “When you’re already in a somewhat tenuous position financially, it’s going to have an effect that’s harder to overcome. You combine that with limitations for you to have fans at your sporting events, and therefore you cannot generate revenue from attendance, and your multimedia rights get dampened because those multimedia rights are based on eyeballs, the number of people who can see it, all of that changed the model.”
When Tumey references fans “limitations” brought on by COVID health and safety mandates, he means: “No fans for home football games. No fans for basketball games. No fans for any sport that I’ve had here. Can you imagine the University of Oklahoma not having any fans? Or TU for that matter?
“We have a stadium that seats 41,000 folks. We average well over 30,000 people a game. We outdraw some Power Five programs here on the West Coast. That tells you the devastation that Fresno State has when you’re unable to have fans at games.”
Lack of tickets sales give way to bigger budget holes. That’s a fiscal calamity.
When fans can’t come to the games, that’s a personal hardship. When college athletes have their sports eliminated as part of the fallout, the human element is tenfold.
“I will never forget the day where I had to sit in front of student-athletes and talk to them about a lost opportunity,” Tumey says. “It was devastating to me, to all of us, and to this institution.”
Fresno State just reinstated wrestling five years ago.
“I grew up with Kenny Monday. I grew up with ‘Booger’ Paul Parker,” Tumey says. “Paul was the heavyweight at Oklahoma when I was at Booker T. That was big for me. Wrestling has always been a large part of my upbringing.”
Now it represents a downfall.
Asked if he harbors any guilt for what has happened in his department, Tumey says: “You feel for your student-athletes. Not guilt. You feel for those (that) will not have the opportunity to compete with your brand on their chest. You feel, ‘What could I have done more to move this forward?’
“When you’ve been true to yourself and exhausted all avenues, you do know you’re doing the right thing. What it comes down to is we have to stay the course institutionally in order for us to move forward in a way that will protect the collective of athletics here...
“So I wouldn’t cast the term guilt on this. But there is remorse. There is remorse in that you’ve done the best you could and quite honestly, we as an institution have not been able to meet those demands.”
The demands pile.
There are aftershocks from Fresno State’s revenue losses and sports cuts, among them staff layoffs in January and a Title IX lawsuit brought against the university by members of the eliminated lacrosse program last month.
The costs of the past year continue to be fiscal and personal. Tumey’s job is as complicated and draining now as it was when the pandemic set in last March.
How does he endure? Well, the Bulldogs are enduring, the ones coming to Tulsa included.
That should be plenty of motivation.
“We’ve got some wrestlers who are projected to make some noise. I’m hoping they can,” Tumey says. “Even under adversity I’m hoping we’ll shine bright there.”
A shame he can’t be here to see it.
“My mom, anytime there’s something going on in college athletics, she says, ‘Are you coming back home?’” Tumey says. “I always say, ‘Mom, I’ve got work to do here. I’ve got work to do where I am.’”
